CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage, SMS Facility and Supplementary Exam Details

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 for arts, science, commerce and vocational streams. Candidates appearing in Odisha Plus Two examinations can check their result scorecards online from about 1 pm through the result portal of CHSE Odisha. About 4 lakh candidates are expected to check their results online, and so the officials have made provisions for a result portal, SMS link, website, and digital application for result checking and download. The provisional marksheet can be downloaded with registration and roll number credentials.

Where can students check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

The Odisha Class 12 result is released through the official websites of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha. Candidates can download and check results at the CHSE Odisha Official Website, Odisha Results Portal. Students can also try DigiLocker or the SMS result link if the result is not available on the website due to traffic.

How to download Odisha Plus Two result online

Candidates need to complete the following steps to check and download the provisional scorecard:

Go to chseodisha.nic.in, the official website of CHSE Odisha

Click on the Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and registration number

Submit the info to view the result

Download and save your provisional marksheet

Candidates are advised to have their admit cards handy for a quick login process.

What is the minimum qualifying marks in Odisha Class 12 exam

Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject and an aggregate to pass the Odisha Class 12 examination. If candidates do not clear minimum qualifying marks or have no papers to be marked, they will have to attempt supplementary examinations of the Odisha Board, which they will be informed of later.

Why websites may be slow after Odisha result declaration

Heavy traffic on official portals is expected as lakhs of students access results at the same time Officials have advised students to switch to DigiLocker, SMS and other alternate facilities in case the websites get slow or become unavailable temporarily. The board has also set up additional digital support systems to handle the traffic surge during result hours.

When were Odisha CHSE 2026 exams held

Odisha Class 12 board tests were conducted from February 18 to March 21, 2026, in several examination centres in the state. The results of students of science, arts and commerce streams had been released together by the board in today’s official announcement. In addition to individual scorecards, the board would also release pass percentages and topper details. Also, district-wise performance data will be released as well.

What to do after downloading Odisha 12th result

Students should carefully check all the details, such as the following, provided in the provisional marks sheet:

Name and personal details

Roll number

Marks obtained in each subject

Overall score

Qualifying status

Any discrepancy should be reported to school authorities or the board immediately for rectification. The online scorecard released today will be provisional until original certificates and certified consolidated marksheets are handed out to students via schools thereafter. The result of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, is one of the most awaited academic announcements among the students seeking admissions to undergraduate programmes in various universities and colleges in India.

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