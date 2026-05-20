LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026

Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026

Google has unveiled a major AI-powered overhaul of Search at Google I/O 2026, introducing conversational search, AI agents that gather information for users, and tools to build personalised mini apps inside Search.

Google Search Result
Google Search Result

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 10:50 IST

At the Google I/O conference on Tuesday, i.e. 19th May 2026 Google roll out an AI powered overhaul of search centered around a reimagined “intelligent search box” which the tech giant describes as the biggest change to this entry point of the web since the search box launched more than 25 year ago. Rather than giving a simple list of links, Google Search will drop users into AI-powered interactive experiences at times. The company is also introducing tools that can dispatch “information agents” to gather information on a user’s behalf, along with tools that allow users to build personalised mini apps tailored to their needs.

No More Blue Links 

Think about how Google Search has looked for the last 25 years. You type something, you get a list of links, you click one. That was it. That is now gone. The new search box simply expands to accommodate longer, more conversational queries, rather than making you decide what type of search experience or mode you want to choose. It also has a smarter suggestion system that goes beyond basic autocomplete. You can now ask Google about things the way you would ask a person, and it will respond the same way.

This might sound like a small tweak. It is not. The entire logic of how people use the internet to find information is being rewritten here.

You Might Be Interested In

AI Agents That Search for You 

The more interesting part is the “information agents” feature, and this one is genuinely a new territory. Starting this summer, people will be able to create, customize, and manage multiple information agents within Google Search. These agents can work in the background 24/7, track changes on the web, and alert you to new information. 

Google’s Head of Search, Liz Reid, gave an example of how this works. You could send an alert to track market movements in a particular sector with very specific parameters, and the agent will map out a monitoring plan, including the tools and the data it needs to access. It will then keep track of those changes and let you know when the conditions are met and provide a synthesized update with links and information you can dive into further.

What that means in plain terms is that you will not be searching the web yourself anymore. An AI will do it for you and hand you the result.

Build Your Own Mini Apps Inside Google 

There is one more feature that is easy to overlook but could be the most useful in daily life. Google will allow users to tap into its Antigravity platform to build their own customizable experiences, essentially mini apps, directly in Search using natural-language commands. For example, you could tell Google to build you a meal planning tool that checks your calendar, or a fitness tracker built around your own goals. No coding is needed. Just tell it what you want.

The new search box arrives this week; generative UI is coming this summer, and both are free. The mini-app building feature and information agents will roll out first to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.

What This Means for the Rest of the Web 

There is one side of this story that deserves a straight answer. Publishers, news websites, blogs, and media companies have built their businesses on Google to send readers their way. These changes will likely further reduce Google referrals to publishers, which have already been suffering from declining traffic due to AI Overviews. This has already put some ad-dependent media operations out of business, and things will likely get worse. 

When Google answers your question itself, you do not need to click anywhere. That is good for the user. It is a real problem for anyone whose livelihood depends on those clicks.

AI Overviews are now used by more than 2.5 billion monthly users, and Google’s conversational AI Mode tops 1 billion monthly users. Google is not experimenting with AI search anymore. It is already the product.

Also Read: Meta ‘Bloodbath’ Begins? 8,000 Employees Face Layoffs As Workers Say They ‘Cry In The Shower’ Over AI Job Cuts

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026
Tags: GoogleGoogle AIgoogle i o 2026home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Skoda Epiq e-SUV Unveiled: Check Expected India Launch, Battery Range, Fast Charging Speed And Full Features

What Are The New Features In iOS 27? Here’s How Apple Intelligence Could Work On iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max

Ai Market To Grow From $15 Billion To $154 Billion By 2028 As AI Systems Demand Faster, Low-Latency Data Transfer

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Prices Revealed? These Countries Come With Cheapest Price Tag

iPhone 13 Pro To iPhone 18 Pro: Battery Upgrades From 4,352mAh To 5,200mAh, Could Apple Fix Its Biggest Issue

LATEST NEWS

Trump And His Family’s Tax Records Will Never Be Probed Again. Here’s Why

Weather Report Today 20-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026

Mark Zuckerberg’s Audio From Meta Meeting Leaked Ahead Of Layoffs, What He Said Will Shock You

Japan Earthquake: Strong 5.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Kagoshima – Is There A Tsunami Warning?

TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details

Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026
Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026
Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026
Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026

QUICK LINKS