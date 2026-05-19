iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Prices Revealed? These Countries Come With Cheapest Price Tag

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, and the lineup could arrive alongside the company’s first foldable device, which is being referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra in leaks and reports. While Apple’s foldable phone is expected to carry a very premium price tag, there may be some relief for buyers looking at the regular Pro models. According to various reports, Apple could surprise the market by keeping the iPhone 18 Pro pricing mostly stable despite rising component costs, especially the increasing prices of RAM globally. The report has already generated excitement among Apple users because many were expecting a major price jump for the iPhone 18 Pro series due to higher manufacturing expenses and Apple’s growing focus on AI-powered features.
Analyst says Apple may use aggressive pricing strategy to strengthen premium market position
Various reports suggest that Apple may adopt a more aggressive pricing strategy for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in order to maintain its dominance in the premium smartphone category. According to the analyst, the starting prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could either remain unchanged or rise only slightly compared to the current iPhone 17 Pro models.
Noted analysts also suggested that Apple’s massive scale gives it stronger bargaining power with suppliers than most Android smartphone brands. Because of that advantage, Apple may be able to absorb rising RAM costs more effectively. The company is also expected to reduce costs in other areas, such as display panels and camera components to balance overall production expenses for the iPhone 18 Pro models.
Expected global pricing hints at minimal changes for buyers in major countries
As per reports, if current predictions turn out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro may launch at nearly the same prices as the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. In the United States, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at $1,099 for the 256GB model, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin at $1,199.
In the United Kingdom, the expected starting price is GBP 1,099 for the Pro version and GBP 1,199 for the Pro Max. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro may start at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max could be priced around Rs 1,49,900.
Reports also suggest Canadian pricing could begin at CAD 1,599 for the Pro and CAD 1,749 for the Pro Max. In the UAE, buyers may have to pay around AED 4,699 for the Pro and AED 5,099 for the Pro Max.
Pricing comparison across countries shows how expensive the iPhone could get globally
|Country
|Expected Starting Price
|Approx Price In INR
|Turkey
|TRY 82,000
|Rs 1,92,000
|Brazil
|BRL 10,999
|Rs 1,67,000
|India
|Rs 1,34,900
|Rs 1,34,900
|UK
|GBP 1,099
|Rs 1,25,000
|UAE
|AED 4,699
|Rs 1,07,000
|Canada
|CAD 1,599
|Rs 1,01,000
|Australia
|AUD 1,899
|Rs 1,00,000
|Singapore
|SGD 1,799
|Rs 98,000
|Germany
|EUR 1,199
|Rs 97,000
|US
|USD 1,099
|Rs 94,000
|Japan
|JPY 1,64,800
|Rs 92,000
|Hong Kong
|HKD 8,599
|Rs 91,000
Foldable iPhone launch could become Apple’s biggest premium push in years
Reports say that apart from the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, Apple is also widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone in 2026. The device is currently being referred to as either the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra by analysts and industry insiders.
The foldable device is expected to sit above the iPhone 18 Pro series in Apple’s product lineup and could become one of the company’s most expensive phones ever. However, reports suggesting stable pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup may help Apple maintain strong demand among buyers who want premium features without an extreme jump in prices.
Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?
Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.