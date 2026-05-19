iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Prices Revealed? These Countries Come With Cheapest Price Tag

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, and the lineup could arrive alongside the company’s first foldable device, which is being referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra in leaks and reports. While Apple’s foldable phone is expected to carry a very premium price tag, there may be some relief for buyers looking at the regular Pro models. According to various reports, Apple could surprise the market by keeping the iPhone 18 Pro pricing mostly stable despite rising component costs, especially the increasing prices of RAM globally. The report has already generated excitement among Apple users because many were expecting a major price jump for the iPhone 18 Pro series due to higher manufacturing expenses and Apple’s growing focus on AI-powered features.

Analyst says Apple may use aggressive pricing strategy to strengthen premium market position

Various reports suggest that Apple may adopt a more aggressive pricing strategy for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in order to maintain its dominance in the premium smartphone category. According to the analyst, the starting prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could either remain unchanged or rise only slightly compared to the current iPhone 17 Pro models.

Noted analysts also suggested that Apple’s massive scale gives it stronger bargaining power with suppliers than most Android smartphone brands. Because of that advantage, Apple may be able to absorb rising RAM costs more effectively. The company is also expected to reduce costs in other areas, such as display panels and camera components to balance overall production expenses for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Expected global pricing hints at minimal changes for buyers in major countries

As per reports, if current predictions turn out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro may launch at nearly the same prices as the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. In the United States, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at $1,099 for the 256GB model, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin at $1,199.

In the United Kingdom, the expected starting price is GBP 1,099 for the Pro version and GBP 1,199 for the Pro Max. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro may start at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max could be priced around Rs 1,49,900.

Reports also suggest Canadian pricing could begin at CAD 1,599 for the Pro and CAD 1,749 for the Pro Max. In the UAE, buyers may have to pay around AED 4,699 for the Pro and AED 5,099 for the Pro Max.

Pricing comparison across countries shows how expensive the iPhone could get globally

Country Expected Starting Price Approx Price In INR Turkey TRY 82,000 Rs 1,92,000 Brazil BRL 10,999 Rs 1,67,000 India Rs 1,34,900 Rs 1,34,900 UK GBP 1,099 Rs 1,25,000 UAE AED 4,699 Rs 1,07,000 Canada CAD 1,599 Rs 1,01,000 Australia AUD 1,899 Rs 1,00,000 Singapore SGD 1,799 Rs 98,000 Germany EUR 1,199 Rs 97,000 US USD 1,099 Rs 94,000 Japan JPY 1,64,800 Rs 92,000 Hong Kong HKD 8,599 Rs 91,000

Foldable iPhone launch could become Apple’s biggest premium push in years

Reports say that apart from the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, Apple is also widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone in 2026. The device is currently being referred to as either the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra by analysts and industry insiders.

The foldable device is expected to sit above the iPhone 18 Pro series in Apple’s product lineup and could become one of the company’s most expensive phones ever. However, reports suggesting stable pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup may help Apple maintain strong demand among buyers who want premium features without an extreme jump in prices.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?