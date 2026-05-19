iPhone 13 Pro To iPhone 18 Pro: Battery Upgrades From 4,352mAh To 5,200mAh, Could Apple Fix Its Biggest Issue

Apple is known for its innovation, and it keeps raising market standards. However, the company gets the least compliment on batteries of iPhone, but the reality is quite different, the tech giant has been updating battery in iPhones over year. Year after year, it has been putting bigger batteries inside its Pro Max models and now, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max which is expected to arrive in September 2026, the numbers tell a story that is hard to ignore.

From iPhone 13 Pro To iPhone 18 Pro: How Battery Changes

Starting from the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was packed with a 4,352mAh battery. Then came the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which actually went slightly backwards to 4,323mAh. The company took a small step back that year, and many users and critiques noticed it. The 15 Pro Max recovered to 4,441mAh, the 16 Pro Max pushed it to 4,685mAh, and the 17 Pro Max crossed the 5,000mAh mark for the first time at 5,088mAh.

How iPhone 18 will End the Battery Complaint

Supply chain leaks, consisting of information from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, point to international models of the iPhone 18 Pro Max testing with batteries between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. The slightly larger size in international models compared to Chinese variants comes down to one thing: eSIM. Without a physical SIM tray taking up space inside the phone, Apple has more room to work with. That extra space is going straight into the battery.

But the raw mAh number alone does not reveal the full story. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to be powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. That chip is reportedly 15 per cent faster and up to 30 per cent more efficient than the A19 Pro, the previous generation processor used in iPhone 17 Pro series. What that means in plain terms is that even if the battery were the same size, the phone would likely last longer. Combine a bigger battery with a more efficient chip and you are looking at a device that could genuinely get most people through two full days on a single charge.

The Slow and Steady Process

The company has not always been in a rush to enhance battery life. For years, it prioritised thin designs and light weight over massive battery capacity. The iPhone 14 Pro Max had a smaller battery than its predecessor, which disappointed a lot of users.

But the pattern since then has been consistent with growth, and the jump from the 16 Pro Max to the 17 Pro Max, nearly 400mAh, showed Apple was taking endurance seriously. The expected 18 Pro Max continues in a similar direction.

How It will Impact Users

For users who plug in their phone before dinner because their phone cannot make it through a full day, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be the one that fixes that problem. Not because of any single breakthrough, but because the company has been quietly working on improvements year after year, and together it makes a big difference.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to launch in September 2026, alongside the much-talked iPhone Fold.