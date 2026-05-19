LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?

Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 18 Pro series with major upgrades like the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, improved cameras, and bigger batteries, making it a strong reason for users to wait instead of buying the iPhone 17 Pro now.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users? (Photo generated by AI)
iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users? (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 16:46 IST

US-based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation flagship iPhone 18 Pro series. Here, an interesting question arises: should you wait for the iPhone 18 Pro series or buy the iPhone 17 Pro? The leaks and rumours regarding the upcoming iPhone never really end. The moment one generation hits the market, rumours and leaks about the next one immediately start doing the rounds.

There is a lot of buzz around the upcoming next-generation iPhone, with analysts and leakers constantly delivering new information.

And honestly, this time the buzz feels different. The upgrades being talked about are not small tweaks. They look like real, meaningful changes that could make a lot of people genuinely excited about picking up a new iPhone.

You Might Be Interested In

Feature

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Chipset

A19 Pro chip

Rumoured A20 Pro 2nm chip

Face ID

Standard Dynamic Island

Under-display Face ID expected

Camera

Triple-lens Pro camera setup

Variable aperture camera rumoured

Battery

Large battery with improved efficiency

A bigger battery with longer endurance is expected

Design

Titanium frame, refined Pro design

Similar design with a smaller cutout

Connectivity

Apple modem improvements

New Apple C2 modem rumoured

AI Features

Apple Intelligence support

Faster on-device AI processing expected

Launch Timeline

Expected September 2025

Expected September 2026

A20 Pro Chip: A Gamechanger

Every year, Apple promises a faster chip, and every year, people wonder if they will actually feel the difference. This time, it looks more convincing. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, which promises better speed and efficiency compared to previous generations. What that means for you in real life is simpler. Your phone will handle anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat, whether that is heavy gaming, video editing, or just having thirty tabs open at once. Apple is also said to be adding dedicated neural engine hardware to power more advanced Apple Intelligence features coming with iOS 27.

New Smaller Dynamic Island

If the Dynamic Island has ever bothered you, here is something to look forward to. Leaked renders confirm Apple is shrinking the Dynamic Island by around 25 to 35 percent, made possible by moving the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the display. It is a real engineering achievement, and the result is a front panel that finally feels clean and distraction-free. More screen, less cutout. Simple as that.

The Camera Might Actually Replace Your DSLR

This is the one people are really talking about. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to bring variable aperture technology, letting users control how much light enters the lens, which makes a big difference in low-light situations and gives far more creative control over photos. If you have ever felt limited by your phone camera, this could change that feeling completely. Apple may also introduce a dedicated professional camera app with manual controls for shutter speed, ISO, and focus, essentially turning your iPhone into something that feels like a proper DSLR in your pocket.

Bigger Battery

There is nothing more frustrating than watching your phone hit 20 percent battery by 3 in the afternoon. Apple seems to finally be taking this seriously. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to pack a larger battery than its predecessor, potentially going beyond 5,000mAh. That should comfortably get most people through a full day and then some, without the constant hunt for a charger.

iPhone 18 Pro Design

Beyond the specs, the phone is also expected to turn heads. A bold Deep Red finish is tipped to be the standout colour of the 2026 Pro lineup, and other options like light blue, dark gray, and silver are also expected to be part of the range. The overall design is said to feel more premium and refined with better blending between the titanium frame and rear glass.

Should You Wait or Buy Now?

The iPhone 18 Pro is widely expected to launch in September 2026, with the starting price sitting at around $999, which translates to roughly Rs 1,20,000 in India.

If you are someone who upgrades every two or three years and you are sitting on an older iPhone right now, waiting a few more months for the 18 Pro makes a lot of sense. But if your current phone is giving you real trouble today, the iPhone 17 Pro is still an excellent device. Either way, you are not making a bad choice.

ALSO READ: Google I/O 2026 Begins: From Major AI Upgrades To Android 17, Here’s What To Expect

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?
Tags: apple iphone 18 pro max release dateiPhone 18 Proiphone 18 pro max colors

RELATED News

Apple Introduces Education Discounts On Apple Watches In India, Students Can Save Up To Rs 9,000

Google I/O 2026 Begins: From Major AI Upgrades To Android 17, Here’s What To Expect

Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time

Meta ‘Bloodbath’ Begins? 8,000 Employees Face Layoffs As Workers Say They ‘Cry In The Shower’ Over AI Job Cuts

iPhone 18 Pro India Price Revealed? Upgraded Camera, Battery, And Display—Check Specs And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Pune Industry Leaders Spotlight Innovation & Sustainability Ahead of World of Concrete India 2026

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included in India ODI Squad; Jasprit Bumrah Rested, Rishabh Pant Removed as Test Vice-Captain

UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?

Delhi Horror: Cab Driver Dies By Self-Immolation Outside In-Laws’ House After Alleging Harassment, Multiple Affairs Of Wife

‘Literal Poverty Porn’: Internet Demands Removal Of Mamata Banerjee-Inspired Nude Child Statues In Kolkata

UAE To Launch 16 New Indian Passport And Visa Service Centres After Alhind Takes Over Consular Operations

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEUFC vs MSC Live Match?

Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today (19 May 2026): 45°C Heatwave, IMD Issues Alert for Rising Temperature

Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?
iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?
iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?
iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?

QUICK LINKS