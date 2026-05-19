Who Is Monalisa? Bhojpuri Actress Once Worked In 25 B-Grade Films, Performed Bold Intimate Scenes Fearlessly — Now Has Rs 21 Crore Net Worth

Monalisa, a famous actress in the field of Bhojpuri film, has earned much admiration for her strong screen presence and diverse range of acting skills. However, before she rose to fame and recognition, she faced tough times during her early years in the entertainment industry. The young actress had to struggle financially, along with making tough decisions in order to survive in this profession.

Initially, she lacked many opportunities in the field of acting. The main priority of the actress was to achieve financial stability. For this purpose, Monalisa did not shy away from taking up offers for B-grade movies. Later on, she mentioned that she acted in about 25 low-budget movies at one stage in her life. Such movies contained intense and close-to-the-bones scenes; however, the actress never felt uncomfortable in performing such scenes.

Entry Into Mainstream Cinema

A crucial event in the life of Monalisa was her debut in the film Tauba Tauba in 2004, which gained her fame. Following that, she managed to leave B-grade films and established herself as an actress in regional films.

She started working along with some of the big names of the Bhojpuri industry like Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Her talent as an actress got her many roles, and she became one of the most desired actresses in the industry.

Successful Bhojpuri Film Career

Over the years, Monalisa starred in numerous hit Bhojpuri films and gained a loyal fan base. Some of her most notable movies include Suhaag, Desh Pardesh, Ziddi Aashiq, Devra Bada Satawela, Bhole Shankar, and Pratigya. Apart from Bhojpuri films, she also worked in Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu cinema, showcasing her versatility across multiple regional industries.

Her popularity expanded beyond films when she participated in Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. The reality show gave her nationwide recognition and introduced her to a broader audience. She further strengthened her television career by playing Mohana Rathod in the supernatural drama Nazar, a role that became extremely popular among viewers.

Fame, Success, and Net Worth

Currently, Monalisa is regarded among the most famous actresses in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. The transformation from being a struggling artist to a renowned celebrity has been cited as the result of perseverance and determination on her part. Having acted in over 100 Bhojpuri movies, Monalisa has been able to establish herself well in the field of entertainment.

As per estimates, Monalisa is currently worth about Rs 21 crores, thus making her among the top paid Bhojpuri actresses. She charges a fee of Rs 10-15 lakh for each film role while earning around Rs 50,000 for episodes of TV serials. Her success story clearly shows that she was able to overcome tough phases through perseverance and hard work.

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