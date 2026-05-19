India’s Got Latent 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari To Appear In Samay Raina’s Show? Viral Photo Sparks AI Debate

Just when the internet thought India’s Got Latent had disappeared from the chaos cycle, one viral image has dragged the controversial show back into headlines. This time, however, the buzz involves two of Bollywood’s biggest young stars, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. A picture allegedly featuring the Alpha co-stars on the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2 exploded across social media earlier today, instantly dividing the internet into two camps: those convinced it’s real and those calling it “another AI experiment gone viral.”

The image, now circulating widely across X, Reddit and Instagram fan pages, appears to show Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seated on the show’s panel alongside comedians Balraj Singh Ghai and Aashish Solanki.

And because this involves India’s Got Latent, social media wasted no time turning the moment into a full-fledged online investigation.

Take a look at the viral picture here:

Guyss we have Alia Bhatt at the Latent Season 2 pic.twitter.com/AVHLZG8Xq6 — vedika (@vedikabaisa) May 18, 2026

Is The Viral ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Photo Real Or AI?

Within minutes of the image surfacing online, users began debating whether the picture was authentic or AI-generated. Some fans quickly linked the appearance to promotions for Alpha, the upcoming female-led spy thriller from Yash Raj Films’ expanding Spy Universe.

Comments like “Alpha promotion incoming” and “This episode is going to break the internet” flooded social media platforms. Others, however, remained sceptical and pointed out inconsistencies in the image, questioning facial details, lighting and the overall setup. A large number of users even tagged AI chatbot Grok in comment sections, asking whether the image was genuine.

“Good work AI,” one user joked, while another wrote, “Where is Samay? This looks fake.” So far, neither Samay Raina nor the actors involved have publicly addressed the viral photo, which has only added to the speculation.

Why India’s Got Latent Still Triggers Massive Online Reactions

The reason the picture generated such explosive reactions is tied closely to the show’s controversial history. Back in 2025, Samay Raina found himself at the centre of nationwide backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks during an episode of India’s Got Latent.

The fallout led to multiple FIRs, intense public criticism and the eventual removal of episodes from YouTube. The controversy dominated online conversations for weeks and significantly impacted the show’s reputation. Even after the backlash, Samay later announced that India’s Got Latent would return with a second season, sparking both curiosity and criticism online.

Samay Raina Vs Sunil Pal Controversy Resurfaces

The viral image has also revived memories of Samay’s public feud with comedian Sunil Pal. Following the controversy last year, Sunil had criticised Samay heavily and even compared him unfavourably to Kapil Sharma.

Samay later responded during his comedy special, Still Alive, taking a direct dig at Sunil and others who criticised him after the controversy. The tension between comedians, influencers and internet personalities surrounding the show remains one of the most talked-about chapters in India’s online entertainment space.

All Eyes Now On ‘Alpha’

Amid the social media frenzy, attention has also shifted back to Alpha, which remains one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the action thriller also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10 and has already generated strong buzz among fans of the franchise. Whether the viral India’s Got Latent image turns out to be real, promotional, or completely AI-generated, one thing is clear: the internet has once again found its newest obsession.