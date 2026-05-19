Why Anupam Kher Chose Train Over Flight: Backing PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal Explained

One of the veteran Bollywood actors, Anupam Kher, is in the news recently due to the fact that he decided to use trains rather than airplanes for making his trip in India. As per the report by the actor himself, this choice was made keeping in view the request of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who had urged citizens to use their fuel sparingly and change their lifestyles. Little did he know that this travel choice would soon take the form of a public debate regarding its underlying message. As per reports by the actor himself, opting for trains when possible reduces the use of fuel and saves the environment. The actor pointed out that railways are still one of the most economical, convenient and efficient methods for domestic travel within India. As per reports from Kher himself, making small changes in our lives can make a huge difference to the environment and help preserve precious resources. It is the element of setting an example by doing, rather than speaking on behalf of sustainability that touched many a social media follower. The actor has been widely appreciated for his effort in putting forward Prime Minister Modi’s call for energy saving through his own actions and convincing people about careful travel planning. His train journey has set an example for many on sustainable lifestyle and travel. PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal: What It Means and Why It Matters PM Narendra Modi has been motivating people time and again to take into consideration fuel conservation and sustainability of life. This message has arrived in the wake of rising demands for fuel, environmental considerations, and the uncertain situation of global energy. It is opined by experts that simple steps like making use of public transportation, car pooling, avoiding unnecessary travel and cutting down wastage of fuel can collectively result in a significant effect on both economy and environment. Fuel-Saving Measure Potential Benefit Using trains instead of flights Lower fuel consumption Public transport usage Reduced traffic and emissions Carpooling Less fuel wastage Energy-conscious travel Lower carbon footprint Sustainable lifestyle choices Environmental protection

The government has also undertaken various sustainability campaigns urging its citizens to develop environmentally responsible behaviors in their everyday lives.

Anupam Kher’s Message on Sustainability & Public Responsibility

From this incident, it seems that Anupam Kher was trying to convey a more general message of responsibility and conscious decision making. As an actor, Kher had stated that it is always the responsibility of public men/women to be good examples and encourage the development of activities which would be beneficial for society and for the environment. Numerous environmentalists have agreed upon this approach too because famous people and celebrities can motivate the general public to get engaged in environmentally friendly activities. Kher’s choice of traveling mode can actually help in achieving bigger national objectives like conservation of fuel and environmental consciousness.

Public Reaction & Social Media Buzz Around Anupam Kher’s Train Journey

Many social media sites promptly responded to the incident with Anupam Kher, as many of them praised him for being practical by showing support to Prime Minister Modi’s call for reducing fuel consumption. Many social media users felt that it was socially responsible.

Platform Public Reaction X (Twitter) Users praised the sustainability message Instagram Positive reactions and supportive comments Facebook Discussions around fuel-saving habits YouTube Debate on train vs flight travel

Several customers also indicated that trains continue to be a relatively cheaper, comfortable, and environmentally friendlier mode of travel when compared to air travel for medium distances. But some other customers were of the opinion that not all such decisions made would have been practical enough for busy professionals.

Train vs Flight Travel in India: Is This a Practical Alternative for Citizens?

Railways form one of the most extensive railway networks across the globe. According to many professionals, the railways use a relatively smaller amount of energy compared to planes and private cars to move passengers around, thus are sustainable means of transportation.

Travel Type Advantages Challenges Train Travel Fuel-efficient, affordable, eco-friendly Longer travel duration Flight Travel Faster for long distances Higher fuel consumption Public Transport Cost-effective and accessible Crowded during peak hours

Though flights might still be necessary for immediate travel across distant locations, travel by train could continue to gain importance as an environment-friendly option for smaller journeys within the country. The choice made by Anupam Kher once again brings into discussion the issues related to sustainability and saving fuel with personal choices towards environmental concerns.

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