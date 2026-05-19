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Home > Education News > SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Online Registrations Begins, Check Eligibility, Application Fee And Selection Process

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Online Registrations Begins, Check Eligibility, Application Fee And Selection Process

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the recruitment process for 7,150 apprentice posts under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 14:29 IST

The State Bank of India had announced the recruitment of 7,150 apprentices under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961. The online application window is open from May 19, 2026 to June 8, 2026. The recruitment of 7,150 apprentices is to take place for a 1-year training programme at various SBI offices and branches across the country. Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through SBI apprenticeship official portal. The notification states that the examination schedule would be announced at a later date.

What is SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is a recruitment drive carried out by the State Bank of India for the appointment of apprentices under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961. The notification was issued by the Central Recruitment and Promotion Department of the State Bank of India at the Corporate Centre, Mumbai. The recruitment ad is published by notification number CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07.

The apprenticeship training programme provides a practical experience of banking under supervision at different banks’ branches and offices. SBI announced that it would conduct the recruitment drive across various states and regions of India.

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Who can apply for SBI Apprentice posts

To apply for the apprenticeship programme, candidates should have a graduate degree in any discipline from any recognised university. The State Bank of India has set a standard for the minimum age of the candidates between 20 and 28 years as of April 30, 2026. However, candidates falling under the list of reserved categories will be eligible for certain age relaxation based on the prescribed government measures.

SBI has urged the candidates to check all the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the apprenticeship programme. The bank has also informed the applicants to ensure that they provide accurate personal and academic details while filling the online application form. 

How to apply SBI Apprentice Recruitment

The recruitment process will have multiple rounds, including a written exam, local language test, document verification and a medical test. All candidates will have to qualify at each stage to qualify for the next round. The written exam will test general aptitude, reasoning capabilities and basic awareness of banking. The local language test will verify if the candidate is able to read, write and comprehend in the local language of the respective state in which they apply to join. SBI has said that the final examination date and detailed schedule will be notified later on the official recruitment portal.

What is the application fee for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

If you fall under the General, OBC and EWS categories, you will be required to pay the application fee, which stands at Rs 300. But, if you belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), it will be waived off. Know that you can only pay the application fee online through the payment options given at the time of registration. The bank also advised that you should keep a copy of your payment receipt and confirmation of your application for future reference.

How to apply for SBI apprentice recruitment 2026

The application can be filled out online by eligible candidates by visiting the official SBI apprenticeship website. Candidates need to register online and upload the educational certificates, photograph and signature in the specified format. Once the disclosure of the completed application form and the payment of the application fee are done. Save the final confirmation page as a copy as well. Keep checking the official website in case there are any updates on the dates of exams, admit cards, and recruitment releases. As SBI is one of the majority of the public sector banks and has been one of the most sought-after employers by banking aspirants, the apprenticeship programme is expected to attract a large number of applicants for this prestigious recruitment drive. 

Also Read: Schools Closed Due To Heatwave: Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And Telangana Announce Summer Vacations

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SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Online Registrations Begins, Check Eligibility, Application Fee And Selection Process
Tags: SBI apprenticeSBI apprentice notificationSBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026SBI apprentice vacancy 2026SBI recruitment 2026

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