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Home > Education News > AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Key Details and How to Download Admit Card

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Key Details and How to Download Admit Card

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), has released the AP SSC Supplementary Examination Hall Tickets 2026 for Class 10 students.

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026
AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 11:38 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), has published the AP SSC supplementary examination hall tickets 2026 for the Class 10 students who have been called for the advanced supplementary examinations. The hall tickets can be downloaded from bse.ap.gov.in. The advanced supplementary examinations are from May 25 and continue till June 4, 2026. A WhatsApp-based hall ticket download option has also been provided by the board for ease of download by students from remote areas. The board has also sent electronic copies of the hall tickets to the affiliated schools in the state.

How to download AP SSC supplementary hall tickets 2026

Students should visit the official BSEAP website to download the AP SSC supplementary exam hall tickets with the required credentials. It has to be accessed from the supplementary hall ticket section from the homepage. Subsequently, the previous board roll number and DOB will be required for access to the supplementary hall tickets. Then it can be accessed from the screen. Students are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the hall tickets before downloading and printing them.

The candidates are advised to keep one or two copies of the printed hall tickets for examinations.

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When will AP SSC advanced supplementary examinations commence

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will conduct the AP SSC advanced supplementary examinations from May 25, 2026, to June 4, 2026. This supplementary examination is conducted for the candidates who were unable to clear any one or more subjects during the regular SSC board examinations. It is an option for candidates to improve the result in the current academic year. The SSC supplementary examinations are conducted in several centres all over the state.

What is the new WhatsApp hall ticket service

The Andhra Pradesh government has started an initiative by introducing ‘Manamitra’, a WhatsApp-based hall ticket service for the AP SSC supplementary examination. Students can now download the AP SSC exam admit card through the official WhatsApp helpline number 95523 00009.

AP government administrative services should help students as they reduce reliance on internet café facilities, especially students of remote and rural areas. The new digital service is expected to make the whole examination process smooth and simplify the procedure for students.

Where is AP SSC hall ticket available

The AP SSC supplementary examination hall ticket contains relevant information pertaining to the candidate. The new supplementary hall ticket includes the student name, roll number, examination centre, subject-wise exam panel, reporting time, exam instructions and other necessary information. Candidates are advised to seek immediate assistance from their respective schools or board authorities in case of any inconsistencies in personal or exam-related information.

Students appearing in the AP SSC supplementary examination should carry a printed hall ticket to the examination centre on all exam days, as not having an admit card can lead to denial of entry into the exam centre.

What should students remember before the exam

Candidates appearing in the AP SSC supplementary examination are advised to read all the guidelines and requirements on the AP SSC supplementary admit card. Students should reach the examination centre on time as per instruction to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Students appearing for the AP SSC supplementary examination should carry a valid form of identification depending on the requirement. The board advises students to frequently check the official website of the AP SSC Board for the latest updates and announcements regarding its supplementary examinations.

 Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Access Process Begins Amid Delay In Portal Activation And Student Queries 

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AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Key Details and How to Download Admit Card
AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Key Details and How to Download Admit Card
AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Key Details and How to Download Admit Card
AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Key Details and How to Download Admit Card

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