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Home > Education News > NTA Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For CTO, CFO And GM-HR Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NTA Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For CTO, CFO And GM-HR Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for several senior-level positions on a contractual basis.

NTA Recruitment 2026
NTA Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 08:54 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a recruitment drive for several high-level positions in NTA Recruitment 2026. The ministry has announced applications for the posts of chief technology officer (CTO), chief finance officer (CFO) and general manager-human resources (GM-HR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by post or email for the same by May 31, 2024, till 5 pm. The National Testing Agency is a subsidiary body of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Higher Education and is tasked with conducting entrance test examinations for admission in the universities and higher education institutions in India.

What are the vacancies in NTA’s recruitment 2026

The list of vacancies announced by the ministry for NTA recruitment 2026 includes only one post for each of the CTO, CFO and GM-HR positions. All candidates selected for the posts will be posted at NTA’s headquarters in New Delhi. The appointments will initially be made on a contractual basis for 3 years. The tenure may be extended as per the organisation’s need and the performance of the candidates.

What are the qualifications required to become a CTO in NTA

The post of chief technology officer (CTO) requires National Testing Agency applicants to have a master’s degree, a diploma in technology management or an equivalent degree from any recognised institution.

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In addition to educational qualifications, the job also requires at least 15 years of post-qualification work experience. The post includes a minimum of five years in a senior leadership position as a chief technology officer (CTO), chief information officer (CIO) or head of technology.

The key responsibility for the chief technology officer (CTO) is expected to focus on overseeing the agency’s technology operations and improving the digital technology infrastructure of the examination body.

What qualifications are required for the CFO post

The Chartered Accountant (CA), Cost and Management Accountant (CMA), MBA in finance and Master’s degree in commerce, economics and finance have to be the qualifications to apply for the Chief Finance Officer post. A minimum of 15 years of professional experience in finance, treasury, audits or accounts-related work experience is a must to apply. The role of the CFO is expected to oversee the finances and administrative aspects of the agency.

Who can apply for the General Manager-Human Resources post at NTA

Only a postgraduate qualification in human resource management or any other related field is eligible for the post of general manager-human resources of NTA.

Along with that, the applicant must possess at least 12 years of experience in human resources. The role of GM-HR is expected to manage the human resources of the organisation, like workforce planning, recruitment, employee policies and organisational development.

How should candidates apply for NTA recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply for the NTA recruiting posts through post or email at dir.admin@nta.ac.in. Candidates should keep in mind that applications must arrive at NTA before May 31, 2026 till 5 pm. The organisation clarified that it will not consider any application received beyond the deadline. Candidates should read the brief advertisement on the official website carefully before applying. It contains detailed information about the NTA recruiting announcement.

Also Read: Punjab Summer Holidays 2026 Extended Due To Heatwave: Schools To Remain Closed Till This Date Across State

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NTA Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For CTO, CFO And GM-HR Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply
Tags: NTA CFO recruitment 2026NTA CTO recruitment 2026NTA GM HR recruitment 2026NTA jobs 2026NTA Recruitment 2026

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NTA Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For CTO, CFO And GM-HR Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

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NTA Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For CTO, CFO And GM-HR Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply
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