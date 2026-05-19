Ishan Kishan vs CSK: SRH Star Trolls Chennai Super Kings Fans With ‘Whistle’ Celebration After 5-Wicket Victory In IPL 2026— WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan set the MA Chidambaram Stadium ablaze on Monday, May 18, 2026, taking his team to the IPL 2026 playoffs and simultaneously creating a massive social media storm. A fiery post-match gesture of the left-hander directed towards the Chepauk crowd after a match-winning masterclass against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has gone viral, dividing fans on the internet.

SRH chased down a competitive score of 181 with 5 wickets and an over to spare. Kishan designed the chase, smashing a brilliant 70 off just 47 balls with 7 boundaries and 3 towering sixes. Their 75-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (47) completely took the wind out of the home side, securing Hyderabad’s top-four ticket and leaving CSK’s playoff qualification hanging by a thread.

But the real story was waged immediately after the winning runs were scored. In a 22-second viral clip, Kishan was seen trolling the iconic CSK ‘Whistle Podu’ culture. Kishan walked across the Chepauk turf, looked straight at the roaring yellow stands, put a finger in his mouth and whistled, almost telling the crowd to go home. He then turned up the heat on Instagram writing on his post about his victory: “Only thing louder than the whistles was the bat.

ISHAN KISHAN SENDING THE CSK FANS OFF!?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/exNfWZRj7X — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 18, 2026

The occasion was hyped up as MS Dhoni’s swansong at Chepauk and the atmosphere was electric. The legendary ex-Captain, who had a long-term injury, was given an emotional send-off from the home crowd with long waves and warm post-game hugs from players.

The netizens have been sharply divided on Kishan’s antics on the occasion. Critics tore into the SRH star and called his taunts arrogant, classless and highly disrespectful in what was supposed to be a legendary farewell game for Dhoni. But a large section of the defenders termed Kishan’s over-the-top reaction as justified banter, saying the SRH players had to endure hours of deafening, hostile whistling and constant jeering from the local crowd throughout the match.

The internet is talking about his sportsmanship but Kishan said the knock was hugely motivated for personal reasons. His first time watching from the stands, his cousin, whose family had just lost someone close to them. For Kishan, quietening the Chepauk crowd was not only about booking a playoff spot, but also about giving his family a much-needed win amid immense emotional stress.

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