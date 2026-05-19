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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha’s Berhampur | WATCH

Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha’s Berhampur | WATCH

Odisha: A man and his female friend were allegedly assaulted with sticks by a group of people in Odisha’s Berhampur city, triggering outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media. According to police, the incident took place on Monday night while the two were travelling on a motorcycle.

Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha's Berhampur (Screengrab From X)
Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha's Berhampur (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 14:25 IST

Odisha: The incident involving a man’s and his female friend’s assault with sticks by a bunch of people in Odisha’s Berhampur city sparked outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media. According to police, the incident happened on Monday night when they were on a motorcycle. They said police had been given notice that they were intercepting the motorcycle in the Bijipur area and the man was dragged onto the road and hit with sticks. 

The woman who tried to protect him also sustained injuries, they said. Police said both injured were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Police Investigation And Response

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said units from Town police station, Baidyanathpur police station and Gosaninuagaon police station rushed to the scene after being notified about the incident.

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Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said others had identified the accused and raids were in progress to arrest them.

Political Perspectives On The Incident

The assault triggered political clamor after a video of the abuse went viral. In leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the government for the state’s law and order situation.

Patnaik said the state was witnessing “a chilling spectacle of anarchy” and said “goondaraj” was rampant in the state. He said the assault “was inhuman” and people across the state were shocked.

He said criminals had become “overconfident” and was questioning the police administration and state government’s handling of public safety. Patnaik said he called for stringent action against the culprits and urged the government to protect the lives of ordinary people.

ALSO READ: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert

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Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha’s Berhampur | WATCH
Tags: Berhampur assault caseBerhampur public assault videoBerhampur viral incidentNaveen Patnaik on Odisha violenceOdisha assault viral videoOdisha crime newsOdisha law and orderwoman injured in assault

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Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha’s Berhampur | WATCH
Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha’s Berhampur | WATCH
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Viral Video: Man And Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha’s Berhampur | WATCH

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