Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

Tamil Nadu is really hot on 19 May 2025. The temperature is very high, between 38°C and 44°C in places. Some areas, like Karur, Trichy, Vellore, and Madurai, are extremely hot. Tamil Nadu cities like Chennai and Coimbatore are also hot. It is a little better there.

Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 11:38 IST

Tamil Nadu is really hot on 19 May 2025. The heat is very strong. Many areas are experiencing temperatures that are much higher than usual. It is very uncomfortable during the day because of the dry air, weather and high humidity near the coast. The Meteorological Department says that some areas will feel extremely hot during the afternoon. The temperature is going up to 38°C and 44°C in places. At night it is not cool, it is between 24°C and 30°C. Tamil Nadu residents should try to stay out of the sunlight and drink plenty of water to stay safe from the heat, in Tamil Nadu.  The whole state is getting really hot from Chennai on the coast to places like Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and even Coimbatore, which is usually a bit cooler. The heat is coming because the sky is clear it is dry. The winds are blowing from inside the country. Health experts are saying that people can get dehydrated, feel very tired because of the heat and even get sunstroke, especially people who work outside and kids who go to school. The weather is going to stay like this for a while, it will be very hot for most of the day. It will only get a little cooler in some places in the late evening or early morning.

Chennai Weather Today (19 May 2025):

The Weather in Chennai is really hot and sticky because Chennai is near the sea. The sea breeze helps a bit in the evenings, but the days are still very harsh.

Maximum Temperature: 38°C – 40°C

You Might Be Interested In

Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 30°C

It feels even hotter because of the humidity. Sometimes it feels like it is over 42°C. People who travel to work should try to avoid going out when it’s very hot in the afternoon.

Vellore Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Vellore is one of the places in Tamil Nadu today and this is because the wind is coming from the land and making the temperature go up. This is hotter than the places near the sea.

Maximum Temperature: 41°C – 43°C

Minimum Temperature: 26°C – 28°C

Vellore is going to be very hot and uncomfortable during the day when the wind is also dusty.

Karur Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Karur is experiencing a bad heatwave and the temperature is very high all day long.

Maximum Temperature: 42°C – 44°C

Minimum Temperature: 27°C – 29°C

The people in charge are saying that nobody should work outside when it is very hot from 11 in the morning to 4 in the evening because it is easy to get heatstroke.

Madurai Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Madurai is also very hot. This is what we expect during the summer. The sun is shining brightly. It is very dry.

Maximum Temperature: 41°C – 43°C

Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 30°C

It is going to stay like this with no clouds and no rain.

Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Trichy is also very hot. The ground is getting hotter and hotter making the afternoons very harsh.

Maximum Temperature: 42°C – 44°C

Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 29°C

The heat from the roads and buildings is making the cities even hotter.

Salem Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Salem is hot. Not as hot as the places near the sea. However it is still hotter than it should be at this time of year.

Maximum Temperature: 40°C – 42°C

Minimum Temperature: 26°C – 28°C

The wind is dry. The sky is clear so it is very hot during the day.

Erode Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Erode is very hot. The farmers and people who work outside are feeling the heat a lot.

Maximum Temperature: 41°C – 43°C 

Minimum Temperature: 27°C – 29°C

The farmers and people who work outside should take breaks. Do not stay in the sun for too long.

Coimbatore Weather Today

Coimbatore is cooler than the other places in Tamil Nadu, but it is still hotter than it should be.

Maximum Temperature: 36°C – 38°C

Minimum Temperature: 24°C – 26°C

It is a little more comfortable. It is still hot and humid, especially during the day.

The weather in Tamil Nadu is really hot. It does not look like it will get better anytime soon. Some places like Karur, Trichy and Vellore are going to be the hottest. The weather in Chennai and Coimbatore might be a little better because of the wind and the moisture. The authorities are telling people to stay when it is really hot outside. They are also saying that people should wear clothes and drink a lot of water so they do not get sick from the heat. Tamil Nadu weather is still a concern and people need to be careful with it.

🌧️ Possible Rain-Affected Areas in Tamil Nadu Today (19 March 2026)

Region Districts Rain Likelihood Expected Intensity Timing Pattern
🌄 Western Ghats Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur High Moderate to Heavy thunderstorms Afternoon & evening
🌦️ Interior Tamil Nadu Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Trichy, Namakkal Moderate to High Light to Moderate rain with thunder Late afternoon to night
🌧️ Delta region Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai Moderate Scattered light to moderate showers Evening & night
🌧️ Southern TN Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai Low to Moderate Isolated light showers Patchy, mostly evening
🌫️ Coastal belt Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram Low Very light / isolated rain Mostly cloudy, humid

5-Day Weather Forecast: Tamil Nadu Cities

Date Chennai Vellore Karur Madurai Trichy Salem Erode Coimbatore
2026-05-20 Hot & humid (36–39°C), light clouds Very hot (40–42°C) Extreme heat (41–44°C) Hot & dry (40–42°C) Very hot (41–43°C) Hot (39–41°C) Very hot (40–43°C) Warm, partly cloudy (34–36°C)
2026-05-21 Cloudy, humid, isolated rain chance Very hot Extreme heat Hot, thunder possible Very hot Hot Very hot Light rain possibility
2026-05-22 Light showers + humidity Hot & dry Very hot Scattered thunderstorms Hot Hot Hot Rain/thunder possible
2026-05-23 Hot, partly cloudy Thunderstorm chance Very hot Light rain spells Hot Hot Hot Moderate rain chance
2026-05-24 Humid, slight evening relief Very hot Extreme heat Hot & cloudy Hot Hot Hot Pleasant compared to interior TN

🌇 Tamil Nadu – Solar & Lunar Timings (Today)

City Sunrise 🌅 Sunset 🌇 Moonrise 🌙 Moonset 🌙
Chennai ~06:00 AM ~06:28 PM Not fixed daily (varies) Not fixed daily (varies)
Vellore ~06:02 AM ~06:30 PM Varies (ephemeris-based) Varies
Karur ~06:05 AM ~06:33 PM Varies Varies
Madurai ~06:06 AM ~06:34 PM Varies Varies
Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) ~06:05 AM ~06:33 PM Varies Varies
Salem ~06:03 AM ~06:31 PM Varies Varies
Erode ~06:04 AM ~06:32 PM Varies Varies
Coimbatore ~06:06 AM ~06:35 PM Varies Varies

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Her Heading to Terrace Before Husband Carries Body Down

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat
Tags: chennai temperature todaycoimbatore weather forecasterode heatwave conditionsextreme heat indiaheatwave alert tamil naduhigh temperature today tamil naduIMD weather warningindia heatwave may 2025karur hottest districtmadurai weather updatesalem weather todaysummer heat alert south indiaTamil Nadu weathertrichy temperaturevellore heatwaveweather update tamil nadu

RELATED News

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Who Was Velupillai Prabhakaran? Vijay Faces Backlash Over Mullivaikkal Day, LTTE Post

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Key Details and How to Download Admit Card

Pakistan’s Cultural Shift: Lahore Restores Hindu And Sikh Locality Names Erased After Partition, Krishan Nagar And Dharampura Return To Maps

Bread Price Hike? After Milk And Fuel, Your Daily Sandwich May Now Cost Rs 5 More

Cancer Love Horoscope for May 19, 2026: Emotional Warmth May Deepen Romantic Connections

Where Is Vodafone Idea Headed After ₹51,970 Crore Profit? Market Remains Skeptical Despite Accounting Boost

‘Hope’ Teaser Review: Na Hong-jin’s Cannes-Premiered Sci-Fi Horror Film Reveals Release Date, Cast, Plot and Latest Updates

Meta Announces Work From Home: Company To Lay Off 10% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring

G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

Aries Love Horoscope Today, 19 May 2026: Emotional Honesty May Strengthen Romantic Bonds

Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat
Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat
Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat
Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

QUICK LINKS