Tamil Nadu Weather, Heatwave & Rain Alert Today (19 May 2025): Chennai, Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore Sizzle Under Extreme Heat

Tamil Nadu is really hot on 19 May 2025. The heat is very strong. Many areas are experiencing temperatures that are much higher than usual. It is very uncomfortable during the day because of the dry air, weather and high humidity near the coast. The Meteorological Department says that some areas will feel extremely hot during the afternoon. The temperature is going up to 38°C and 44°C in places. At night it is not cool, it is between 24°C and 30°C. Tamil Nadu residents should try to stay out of the sunlight and drink plenty of water to stay safe from the heat, in Tamil Nadu. The whole state is getting really hot from Chennai on the coast to places like Vellore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Erode and even Coimbatore, which is usually a bit cooler. The heat is coming because the sky is clear it is dry. The winds are blowing from inside the country. Health experts are saying that people can get dehydrated, feel very tired because of the heat and even get sunstroke, especially people who work outside and kids who go to school. The weather is going to stay like this for a while, it will be very hot for most of the day. It will only get a little cooler in some places in the late evening or early morning.

Chennai Weather Today (19 May 2025):

The Weather in Chennai is really hot and sticky because Chennai is near the sea. The sea breeze helps a bit in the evenings, but the days are still very harsh.

Maximum Temperature: 38°C – 40°C

Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 30°C

It feels even hotter because of the humidity. Sometimes it feels like it is over 42°C. People who travel to work should try to avoid going out when it’s very hot in the afternoon.

Vellore Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Vellore is one of the places in Tamil Nadu today and this is because the wind is coming from the land and making the temperature go up. This is hotter than the places near the sea.

Maximum Temperature: 41°C – 43°C

Minimum Temperature: 26°C – 28°C

Vellore is going to be very hot and uncomfortable during the day when the wind is also dusty.

Karur Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Karur is experiencing a bad heatwave and the temperature is very high all day long.

Maximum Temperature: 42°C – 44°C

Minimum Temperature: 27°C – 29°C

The people in charge are saying that nobody should work outside when it is very hot from 11 in the morning to 4 in the evening because it is easy to get heatstroke.

Madurai Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Madurai is also very hot. This is what we expect during the summer. The sun is shining brightly. It is very dry.

Maximum Temperature: 41°C – 43°C

Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 30°C

It is going to stay like this with no clouds and no rain.

Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Trichy is also very hot. The ground is getting hotter and hotter making the afternoons very harsh.

Maximum Temperature: 42°C – 44°C

Minimum Temperature: 28°C – 29°C

The heat from the roads and buildings is making the cities even hotter.

Salem Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Salem is hot. Not as hot as the places near the sea. However it is still hotter than it should be at this time of year.

Maximum Temperature: 40°C – 42°C

Minimum Temperature: 26°C – 28°C

The wind is dry. The sky is clear so it is very hot during the day.

Erode Weather Today (19 May 2025):

Erode is very hot. The farmers and people who work outside are feeling the heat a lot.

Maximum Temperature: 41°C – 43°C

Minimum Temperature: 27°C – 29°C

The farmers and people who work outside should take breaks. Do not stay in the sun for too long.

Coimbatore Weather Today

Coimbatore is cooler than the other places in Tamil Nadu, but it is still hotter than it should be.

Maximum Temperature: 36°C – 38°C

Minimum Temperature: 24°C – 26°C

It is a little more comfortable. It is still hot and humid, especially during the day.