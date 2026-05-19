Maharashtra Weather Update Today and Heatwave Alert (19 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

Currently, the weather trends prevailing in Maharashtra indicate that there is an increase in temperature, humid weather at the coast, isolated thunderstorms, and instable pre-monsoon weather pattern in different parts of Maharashtra. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), several districts of Maharashtra can experience change in weather trend in the coming days due to atmospheric instability. Meteorologists feel that it is the strong daytime heating, increased humidity levels, and moist breeze blowing from the Arabian Sea which is causing clouds to form and precipitation activities across different districts of Maharashtra. There would be humid weather at the coasts, especially Mumbai, whereas interior parts, like Nagpur, are still expected to experience very hot weather like a heat wave. Different districts are going to experience sudden formation of clouds in the evenings, accompanied by gusty winds and isolated rainfall due to strengthening pre-monsoon weather condition. People in Maharashtra should drink water and minimize their activities outside between noon and afternoon because of the hot weather condition.

What Is the Weather Today Across Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

City / Region Temperature Current Weather Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Maharashtra 23°C – 43°C Hot with unstable weather conditions 05:58 AM 06:58 PM 11:04 PM 09:26 AM Mumbai 28°C – 35°C Humid with cloudy skies 06:01 AM 07:01 PM 11:08 PM 09:30 AM Pune 24°C – 39°C Warm with evening breeze 05:57 AM 06:57 PM 11:02 PM 09:24 AM Nagpur 29°C – 43°C Severe heatwave-like conditions 05:35 AM 06:42 PM 10:49 PM 09:11 AM Nashik 23°C – 37°C Pleasant with isolated clouds 05:59 AM 06:59 PM 11:05 PM 09:27 AM

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

City / Region Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed Mumbai Humid with warm breeze Cloudier with higher humidity Increase in moisture levels Pune Warm afternoon weather Pleasant evening conditions Slight cooling during nighttime Nagpur Extremely hot daytime weather Severe heatwave conditions continue Rise in daytime temperature Nashik Mild and dry weather Cloudy with rain possibilities Increase in cloud activity Maharashtra Region Hot summer conditions Unstable pre-monsoon activity Thunderstorm chances increased

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Heatwaves like situations prevailing in the interior parts of Maharashtra can impact outdoor activities, transport on roads and daily commuting during afternoon times. Nagpur and the nearby Vidarbha areas may experience difficult daytime weather because of very high temperatures. High humidity prevailing in the coastal areas such as Mumbai can make it difficult for citizens to carry out their activities during daytime. Rain and lightning in some areas can delay the flow of traffic and cause waterlogging on roads during evening times. Delays in flights and trains might be experienced due to increased intensity of lightning later during the day. People have been informed about drinking adequate amount of water during peak hours.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The Indian Meteorological Department has put out warnings of heatwaves in Vidarbha and other interior parts of Maharashtra, indicating that very high temperatures may persist in the region for some time ahead. It is anticipated that there may be isolated thundershowers with gusty winds developing at evening times in some western and central districts of the region. It has been forecasted that humidity levels will stay high in coastal areas causing in the steady inflow of moisture from the Arabian Sea.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

As per weather specialists, Maharashtra is expected to continue experiencing unpredictable pre-monsoon weather pattern for the coming two weeks. Weather is likely to range between 23 degrees celsius and 43 degrees celsius, whereas thunderstorms will increase gradually until late May. Weather forecasters are optimistic that weather in interior parts of Maharashtra may continue to be very hot in the daytime, but in coastal areas it would be humid and clouded with some showers.

Date Mumbai Pune Nagpur Nashik May 19 Cloudy, warm Very hot, breezy Extreme heat Warm, partly cloudy May 20 Partly sunny Thunderstorm chance Dangerous heat Hot, breezy May 21 Mostly sunny Thunderstorms possible Very hot, hazy Very warm, breezy May 22 Partly sunny Very hot, showers Extreme heat Hot, breezy May 23 Cloudy + light rain chance Storms possible Very hot Warm with storms May 24 Sunny Sunny, slightly cooler Very hot Sunny May 25 Shower chance Sunny, warm Extreme heat Very warm, sunny May 26 Bright sunshine Mostly sunny Very hot Mostly sunny May 27 Sunny Slightly cooler, storms possible Very hot Warm, sunny May 28 Mostly sunny Thunderstorms possible Hot with rain spells Warm with showers

🌅 Maharashtra Sunrise & Sunset (May 19–May 28, 2026)

Date Mumbai Pune Nagpur Nashik May 19 06:04 / 19:08 06:03 / 18:58 05:34 / 18:46 06:04 / 19:08 May 20 06:03 / 19:08 06:03 / 18:59 05:34 / 18:47 06:03 / 19:08 May 21 06:03 / 19:09 06:03 / 19:00 05:33 / 18:48 06:03 / 19:09 May 22 06:03 / 19:09 06:03 / 19:01 05:33 / 18:49 06:03 / 19:09 May 23 06:03 / 19:10 06:03 / 19:02 05:33 / 18:50 06:03 / 19:10 May 24 06:02 / 19:10 06:03 / 19:02 05:32 / 18:51 06:02 / 19:10 May 25 06:02 / 19:10 06:02 / 19:03 05:32 / 18:52 06:02 / 19:10 May 26 06:02 / 19:11 06:02 / 19:04 05:32 / 18:53 06:02 / 19:11 May 27 06:02 / 19:11 06:02 / 19:05 05:31 / 18:54 06:02 / 19:11 May 28 06:02 / 19:12 06:02 / 19:06 05:31 / 18:55 06:02 / 19:12

Also read: Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights