Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Getting Divorced? Comedy Queen Breaks Silence

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh has finally reacted to ongoing rumours about her marriage with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Addressing the speculation, Bharti dismissed reports of separation and said the two would “never part ways.” Rumours about trouble in Bharti and Haarsh’s marriage began circulating on social media after clips from their podcast and interviews went viral. Fans started speculating about a possible separation, prompting Bharti to publicly clarify their relationship status.

Couple Continues To Share Strong Bond Publicly

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who got married in 2017 after dating for several years, are among television’s most loved celebrity couples. The duo frequently appear together on reality shows, podcasts and YouTube content.

Bharti And Haarsh Often Speak Openly About Marriage And Trolls

Previously, the couple had spoken about facing criticism, body shaming and public scrutiny during the early years of their marriage. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed that they often dealt with negative comments online, but chose to support each other through difficult phases.

Despite repeated rumours and social media speculation about their relationship, the couple has consistently maintained that their bond remains strong.

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