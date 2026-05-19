Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today (19 May 2026): 45°C Heatwave, IMD Issues Alert for Rising Temperature

Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today (19 May 2026): Delhi is facing extreme summers due to an increase in heat waves as temperatures keep soaring across the national capital and its neighboring NCR regions. As per the data available from the IMD (India Meteorological Department), several regions in Delhi have experienced temperatures well above 43°C while few places could experience temperatures close to 45°C within the next few days. The continuous heating effect is creating discomfort for people as afternoon temperatures keep rising. Weather experts have claimed that high-speed dry northwesterly winds, clear sky, and occurrence of heat wave like condition have resulted in sharp rise in daytime temperatures. The absence of clouds and moisture in the air prevents the formation of cooling effect over the area. Government departments are issuing a yellow alert warning people about extreme heat that is going to prevail till the end of the week and may even further intensify in the coming days. People are requested not to step out unnecessarily during afternoons and also to consume sufficient water to avoid dehydration. People have also been advised to wear light cotton clothes along with other precautionary measures against heat stroke. Rising temperatures are starting to affect the lifestyle of citizens residing within the Delhi NCR region.

Delhi Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area / Region Temperature Current Weather Humidity Wind Conditions Safdarjung 43.4°C Extremely hot and dry 22% – 44% Southwesterly winds Palam 43.5°C Heatwave conditions Low humidity Dry warm winds Ridge 44.6°C Severe heatwave Very dry Hot gusty winds Ayanagar 44.4°C Scorching daytime heat Dry atmosphere Strong warm winds Najafgarh 43.8°C Intense dry heat Low humidity Hot northwesterly winds Rohini 43.7°C Heatwave-like conditions Dry and uncomfortable Warm dusty winds Janakpuri 43.2°C Hot and sunny Moderate dryness Warm afternoon winds Lajpat Nagar 42.9°C Extremely warm conditions Dry atmosphere Mild hot winds Karol Bagh 43.1°C Harsh daytime heat Low moisture levels Warm dry breeze Dwarka 43.6°C Scorching heatwave conditions Very low humidity Strong warm winds Mayur Vihar 42.8°C Sunny and extremely hot Dry weather Light hot winds Connaught Place 42.7°C Clear skies with intense heat Low humidity Dry gusty winds Pitampura 43.3°C Hot and uncomfortable weather Dry atmosphere Warm northwesterly winds Punjabi Bagh 43.4°C Severe daytime heat Low humidity Hot dry winds Saket 42.9°C Heatwave conditions continue Dry and warm Moderate warm winds

The IMD said that Delhi recorded its highest temperature today and the temperature rose up to 44.6°C and it is expected to rise more in the coming days.

Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area / Region Temperature Current Weather Humidity Wind Conditions Noida Sector 18 43.2°C Extremely hot and sunny Low humidity Warm dry winds Sector 62 43.5°C Heatwave-like conditions Dry atmosphere Hot gusty winds Sector 137 43.1°C Scorching afternoon heat Low moisture Strong warm winds Pari Chowk 42.9°C Clear skies and intense heat Dry weather Moderate hot winds Noida Extension 43.4°C Severe daytime heat Very dry Warm northwesterly winds

Gurgaon Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area / Region Temperature Current Weather Humidity Wind Conditions Gurugram Cyber City 44.1°C Extremely hot and dry Low humidity Hot dusty winds Sohna Road 43.8°C Severe heatwave conditions Dry atmosphere Warm gusty winds Golf Course Road 43.7°C Sunny and scorching Low moisture Strong warm winds Udyog Vihar 43.9°C Intense daytime heat Dry weather Hot northwesterly winds MG Road 43.5°C Heatwave-like conditions Very low humidity Warm afternoon winds

Ghaziabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area / Region Temperature Current Weather Humidity Wind Conditions Ghaziabad Indirapuram 43.3°C Extremely hot weather Dry atmosphere Warm dry winds Vaishali 43.1°C Heatwave conditions continue Low humidity Hot gusty winds Raj Nagar Extension 43.4°C Scorching heat and sunny skies Dry weather Moderate warm winds Kaushambi 42.8°C Harsh afternoon heat Low moisture levels Warm northwesterly winds Sahibabad 43.2°C Severe dry heat conditions Very dry Hot dusty winds

Faridabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area / Region Temperature Current Weather Humidity Wind Conditions Faridabad NIT Area 43.6°C Extremely hot and dry Low humidity Strong warm winds Ballabgarh 43.4°C Heatwave conditions Dry atmosphere Hot gusty winds Sector 15 43.1°C Sunny and scorching Low moisture Warm dry breeze Surajkund 42.9°C Intense daytime heat Dry weather Moderate hot winds Greater Faridabad 43.5°C Severe heatwave-like conditions Very low humidity Warm northwesterly winds

Why Delhi Temperatures is Rising Rapidly

Several atmospheric phenomena responsible for the worsening of heat wave conditions have been cited by meteorological experts. These include intense dry winds blowing from the north-western direction through northern India that have caused a rise in daytime temperature levels and stopped the cooling process in the atmosphere. Additionally, clear sky and extreme sun rays have been contributing to the heat wave conditions through continuous heating of the earth’s surface. Moreover, meteorological experts have said that due to lack of moisture in the atmosphere and rainfall, the intensity of heat waves is increasing. Due to dry atmospheric conditions, even the evening temperature has stayed higher in certain places. It is believed that heat wave conditions will prevail for at least the coming few days until monsoon-related weather activities gain enough strength to reduce such heat waves in the area. Let us see some reasons why heat is increasing so much and what’s its impact is on weather.

Main Reason Impact on Weather Dry northwesterly winds Increased daytime heating Clear skies Direct sunlight and heat buildup Low moisture levels Reduced cooling effect Heatwave circulation Continuous rise in temperatures

Weather experts also warned that prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during afternoon hours may increase risks of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

How Heatwave Conditions Are Affecting Daily Life

The increase in temperatures have already affected outdoor activity, movement on roads, public transport operations, and even daily travels in Delhi NCR region. People prefer not to go out into the sun due to intense heat and dry winds during afternoon times.

Sector Affected Impact Road Travel Heat discomfort and slower daytime movement Public Transport Increased crowding during cooler hours Outdoor Workers Higher risk of heat exhaustion Schools & Markets Reduced afternoon activity

People have been recommended to stay hydrated, dress in light cotton clothes, and minimize unnecessary outdoor activities from noon till 4 PM.

IMD Heatwave Advisory For Delhi Residents

Delhi-NCR residents have been told by the IMD to be prepared for further hot days as the temperatures are expected to remain above average in the coming days.

Safety Tips during Heat Wave

Atmospheric Factor Impact on Delhi NCR Weather Strong northwesterly winds Increasing daytime temperatures across the region Clear skies Allowing direct sunlight and extreme heating Low moisture levels Preventing cooling effects in the atmosphere Lack of rainfall activity Intensifying dry and hot weather conditions Heatwave circulation Keeping temperatures unusually high for longer periods Dry atmosphere Causing uncomfortable weather even during evenings Weak pre-monsoon activity Delaying relief from the ongoing heatwave Continuous solar heating Making afternoon hours extremely harsh and uncomfortable

Delhi 15-Day Temperature Forecast

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 19 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Severe heatwave conditions continue 20 May 2026 31°C – 45°C Extremely hot and dry weather 21 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Heat intensity may rise further 22 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Strong dry winds across Delhi NCR 23 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Harsh daytime heat continues 24 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Dry atmosphere with clear skies 25 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Dusty winds and rising discomfort 26 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Hot weather likely throughout day 27 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Slight relief possible during evenings 28 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Warm and dry conditions continue 29 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Humidity levels may slowly increase 30 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Hot and slightly humid weather 31 May 2026 28°C – 41°C Pre-monsoon activity may develop 1 June 2026 28°C – 40°C Cloud formation likely in some areas 2 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Slight weather improvement possible

When Will Rain Bring Relief To Delhi NCR? IMD Rain Alert & Expected Shower Timeline

Forecast Factor Details Expected Rain Arrival Light rainfall activity may begin during the last week of May Stronger Rain Chances Early June may witness isolated pre-monsoon showers Main Reason Increasing humidity and developing pre-monsoon activity Areas Likely To Be Affected Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Weather Conditions Before Rain Dusty winds, cloudy skies, and intense humidity IMD Alert Status Heatwave alert currently active across Delhi NCR Expected Relief Slight drop in daytime temperatures after rainfall Thunderstorm Chances Possible during evening and nighttime hours

When Is The Monsoon Expected To Reach Delhi? Latest IMD Monsoon Forecast Explained

Monsoon Update Expected Timeline Likely Monsoon Arrival In Delhi Around late June to early July 2026 Typical Monsoon Period 27 June – 2 July Current Weather Pattern Severe heatwave and dry atmospheric conditions Pre-Monsoon Activity Expected to strengthen during early June Signs Of Monsoon Development Rising humidity, cloud cover, gusty winds Possible Early Indicators Isolated thunderstorms and evening showers Regions Expected To Receive Monsoon First Southern and eastern India before North India IMD Observation Monsoon progression depends on Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal conditions

Weather experts feel that unstable weather conditions, higher temperatures, and dry atmosphere might prevail over Delhi for the next few days due to continued heatwave activities prevailing over northern India. According to weather experts, the continuing dry wind blowing from the northwest, clear sky, and intense solar radiation would not cause a notable reduction in the temperature prevailing over Delhi NCR. The lack of any rainfall activity coupled with weaker pre-monsoon activities would contribute towards prolonged heatwave-like situation prevailing over Delhi. People would continue to experience extremely hot afternoons, warm evenings, and dry weather condition throughout the day. It has further been mentioned by meteorologists that the strengthening pre-monsoon activities prevailing over northern India would cause some kind of relief in the form of cloud formation, gusty winds, dust storm or light rainfall activity. But in the meanwhile, the people of Delhi would continue to face severe summer heat conditions.

Also read: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert