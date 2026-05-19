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Home > Sports News > RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

Who will win RR vs LSG today? Get our expert toss and match prediction for IPL 2026 Match 64 at Sawai Mansingh, Jaipur. Discover the winning probability, head-to-head stats, and why the toss could decide the fate of Rajasthan Royals.

RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants? Photo IPL Media
RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants? Photo IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 17:16 IST

RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: When Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants meet in Match 64 of IPL 2026 on May 19, 2026, the stakes couldn’t be more different. The high profile fixture is being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and is a desperate do or die battle for the home side while the visitors are playing for pride only.

Rajasthan Royals come into the contest on the fifth spot with 12 points and are currently on a devastating four match losing streak. The race for the last playoff spot has boiled over after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. RR realistically need to win both of their remaining league games to secure their top four spot. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are languishing at the bottom of the table with just 8 points and are officially out of the playoff race.

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RR vs LSG Toss Prediction: Chasing is the Only Option

The toss at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will have a huge, if not decisive, role to play in the outcome of the game. The pitch has been a balanced contest with early movement for the pacers under lights and help for spinners like Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs but the weather will decide the captain’s call.

Temperatures in Jaipur around a sweltering 43 degrees Celsius during the day. Pitch will cook but the dew is expected to descend over the outfield in the second innings. This is going to be very slithery for the bowlers and very difficult for the spinners to grip. Both Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag and Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant will be more than happy to field first after winning the toss and as a result.

RR vs LSG Winner Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to Break the Jinx

Rajasthan Royals are huge favourites to win tonight’s match despite entering the game after four straight defeats including a dramatic batting collapse against Delhi Capitals.

What is the main trigger for a Rajasthan win? Motivation. Pure and simple. RR have a massive psychological advantage as they are playing for their tournament survival while LSG are playing without any tournament pressure. On the other hand, Rajasthan’s bench strength looks miles better, especially on a Jaipur track where they have a clear home advantage.

The contest will boil down to whether Mohammed Shami-led Lucknow attack and the electrifying Prince Yadav can contain the explosive Rajasthan opening combination. The Royals can dismantle LSG with the sublime form of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who has scored 486 runs at a staggering strike rate of 234.78. Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to beat Lucknow Super Giants in a high scoring thriller to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?
Tags: IPL 2026IPL match prediction RR vs LSGRR vs LSG toss prediction todayRR vs LSG winner prediction todaywho will win IPL 2026 match 58

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RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?
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RR vs LSG Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?
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