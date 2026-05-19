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Home > Tech and Auto News > Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time

Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time

Krafton will roll out the BGMI 4.4 update on May 20 with new themed modes, combat features, visual upgrades, and a phased release schedule for Android, iOS, and APK users in India.

BGMI 44 update
BGMI 44 update

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 15:19 IST

South Korean video game development company Krafton is gearing up for release of the BGMI 4.4 update for Battleground Mobile India players this week. The upcoming update is likely to roll out a major gameplay refresh with new themed locations, combat mechanics, visual upgrades, and special event-based challenges. The company has also confirmed a phased rollout schedule for Android iOS, and APK users in India. 

BGMI 4.4 Update Launch Date 

The company will start rolling out the new BGMI 4.4 update on 20th May 2026. Similar to previous major releases, the company will distribute the update in phases to avoid issues regarding servers and ensure a stable rollout experience for players across platforms. 

The android users will receive the update first through the Google Play Store followed by iOS users through the Apple App Store. Users who want manual installation via APK files will also get access later on the same day on the BGMI’s official website. 

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BGMI 4.4 Update Release Time in India 

As per the roll out schedule, the Android users will start receiving the update from 6:30 AM IST. In the initial phase, the update will be introduced to a limited number of users before expanding gradually. 

At around 9:30 AM IST the company is expected to roll out the update for nearly half of the player base and by 11:30 AM IST, the update should become available for all the android users. 

For iOS users, the company is expected to roll out the update on the Apple App Store at 11:30 AM IST, whereas the APK download link may become available around 12:30 PM IST. 

BGMI 4.4 Update New Features 

One of the key additions in the BGMI 4.4 update is the new “Hero’s Crown” themed mode. The mode is inspired by mythology-based combat environments and rolls out redesign structures, temples, and themed battleground areas inside Erangle. 

The company is also introducing a new floating island called Crown’s Abode. This location will function as a high-risk loot zone where players can access premium supplies, and extra recall opportunities during gameplay. 

The upcoming update will also bring Sun Chariots, a new vehicle-based combat mechanic designed for fast movement and special boss encounters across the map. 

Other than changes in Map, the BGMI 4.4 will also introduce new combat trails consisting of Spartan’s Trail, lcarus’ Trail, and Achilles’ Trail. These new challanges will reward users with temporary buffs such as faster movement, defensive shields, flying abilities, and attack boosts. 

The company is also enhancing the lighting effects, environmental textures, and visual details across maps to make gameplay experience more immersive. The update is further expected to consist of themed rewards, new collectibles, and gameplay optimisations aimed at enhancing performance on supported deivces. 

Also Read: GTA 6 Price Confirmed? Viral Rockstar Games Leak Reveals What Gamers May Have To Pay

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Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time
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Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time

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Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time

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Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time
Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time
Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time
Krafton All Set To Roll Out BGMI 4.4 Update: New Themed Modes, Combat Features, And Visual Upgrade, Check Launch Date And Time

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