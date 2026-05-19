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Home > Middle east > Dubai Airport Update: Cebu Pacific Announces Resumption Of Manila-Dubai Flights Starting This Date

Dubai Airport Update: Cebu Pacific Announces Resumption Of Manila-Dubai Flights Starting This Date

Cebu Pacific will resume its Manila–Dubai flights from July 2, 2026, restoring affordable international travel for overseas Filipino workers, tourists and business passengers after months of suspension caused by Middle East airspace and security concerns.

Cebu Pacific Restarts Dubai Flights
Cebu Pacific Restarts Dubai Flights

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 15:56 IST

Cebu Pacific, a cost airline from the Philippines said they will start flying from Manila to Dubai again on July 2 2026. This is news for many people, like Filipino workers who live in other countries, tourists and travellers from other places, who were having trouble because flights were not available. Cebu Pacific will fly from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Dubai International Airport again. They made sure it was safe to fly. They talked to the people in charge of the airports before they made this decision. Things are getting better, in the Middle East so they can start flying. Cebu Pacific flights will help people who need to travel to Dubai from Manila and back.

Cebu Pacific Manila-Dubai Flights To Resume From July 2, 2026

The airline said that they will start flying from Manila to Dubai on July 2. This is because they had to stop flying on this route for a while. There were some problems with security in the area and some issues, with the airspace that made it hard for planes to fly. Now that these problems are solved the airline will start flying from Manila to Dubai on July 2.

Flight Schedule Details

  • Cebu Pacific will fly four times a week from Manila to Dubai.
  • The flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
  • The flights that will start again are 5J 14/15 and 5J 18/19 on the Manila to Dubai to Manila route.
  • Cebu Pacific said they will keep operating these flights while closely watching the safety conditions, in the area.

Why Were Manila-Dubai Flights Suspended?

Cebu Pacific stopped flying to Dubai for a while because of safety worries and problems in the Middle East. This happened early in 2026. Cebu Pacific had to do this because it was not safe to fly. The airline was worried about the tensions and security risks in the Middle Eastern airspace. They had to suspend their Dubai operations. It was a decision, but they had to think about the safety of their passengers. The problems in the Middle East were affecting airlines, not just Cebu Pacific. They are waiting for things to get better before they can fly to Dubai again.

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Major Reasons Behind The Suspension

  • There are a lot of problems in the Middle East now.
  • The Middle East has a lot of issues that affect airlines.
  • Airspace is restricted in the Middle East
  •  Some routes are closed all of sudden in the Middle East
  •  It costs a lot to operate flights in the Middle East
  •  Jet fuel is expensive in the Middle East
  • The airline is worried about safety for flights, in the Middle East.
  • The airline stopped flying to Dubai until the end of May 2026 because of what’s going on in the Middle East.

Relief For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)

The Dubai flights are starting again. This is really good news for thousands of Filipino workers who live and work in the United Arab Emirates. The Filipino workers will get a lot of help from this. Dubai flights are very important, for the workers.

Why The Route Is Important

  • Dubai is still a place for Filipinos to work outside of the Philippines.
  • The route from Manila to Dubai helps people visit their families go on vacation and do business.
  • A lot of people had problems because their flights were cancelled or they had to take a route.
  • Flights, from Cebu Pacific are cheap. That is why they are liked by people who work outside of the Philippines and those who travel for fun.

Dubai Airport Operations Returning To Stability

Officials said the decision to resume flights came after coordination with aviation authorities and airport management in Dubai.

Improving Aviation Situation

  • Things are getting back to normal at Dubai International Airport.
  • The airport is now working like it used to before.
  • Several international airlines are also starting to fly to the Middle East
  • UAE people, in charge of aviation have made some airspace rules not strict now.

Cebu Pacific Continues Riyadh Flights

While Dubai operations were suspended earlier, Cebu Pacific continued operating services between Manila and Riyadh.

Riyadh Flight Operations

  • We have flights from Manila to Riyadh four times a week. These flights are still going on.
  • The flights from Manila go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
  • The Manila flights come back, from Riyadh on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Passenger Advisory For Travelers

Passengers travelling to Dubai through Cebu Pacific are being advised to regularly check flight schedules and travel advisories before departure.

Important Travel Tips

  • When you are going to travel to another country it is an idea to arrive early at the airport. This is because there are a lot of things you need to do before you can get on the plane.
  • Before you go to the airport you need to confirm that you have the visa and travel documents. This is very important so do not forget to do this.
  • You should also be prepared for things to change. Sometimes the airline has to make changes to the flight schedule so you need to be flexible with your travel plans.
  • The airline wants you to use their customer support channels if you need to make any changes to your flight. This includes things, like rebooking, getting a refund or changing your schedule. The airline will help you with these things if you use the channels.

Cebu Pacific’s Growing International Presence

Cebu Pacific continues expanding its international network as travel demand rises across Asia and the Middle East.

Airline Expansion Highlights

  • Cebu Pacific flies to a lot of places in the Philippines and other countries.
  • They have domestic and international destinations.
  • Dubai is an important place for Cebu Pacific to fly to.
  • It is one of Cebu Pacifics important long distance flights.
  • Cebu Pacific wants to make it easy for people from the Philippines to travel to countries without spending too much money.
  • Cebu Pacific is focusing on international travel for Filipino passengers.
  • A lot of people from the Philippines still want to travel to the Middle East.
  • Passenger demand, for Middle East travel remains strong despite problems.
  • Cebu Pacific knows that people still want to go to the Middle East.

What This Means For UAE-Philippines Travel

The Manila to Dubai flights are coming back which will help people travel between the Philippines and the UAE easily. This is news for those whose trips were cancelled before.

Experts think that when all flights are running again many people will want to travel, especially during holidays and peak travel times.

This route will also help the tourism industry recover make it easier for business people to travel and let workers from the Philippines travel, to the UAE and back home easily.

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Dubai Airport Update: Cebu Pacific Announces Resumption Of Manila-Dubai Flights Starting This Date
Tags: Cebu Pacific Dubai flightsCebu Pacific updateDubai flight resumptionManila Dubai routeUAE Philippines travel

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Dubai Airport Update: Cebu Pacific Announces Resumption Of Manila-Dubai Flights Starting This Date
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