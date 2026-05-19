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Home > Space and Science News > Scientists Reverse Ageing In Human Cells? UK Study, AI Research And Yamanaka Factors Spark Hope

Scientists Reverse Ageing In Human Cells? UK Study, AI Research And Yamanaka Factors Spark Hope

Researchers at a UK institute made a discovery. They got skin cells from middle- people to act like they were 30 years younger. They used a method called maturation phase transient reprogramming.

Scientists Reverse Ageing In Human Cells? UK Study, AI Research And Yamanaka Factors Spark Hope (Photo credit - x)
Scientists Reverse Ageing In Human Cells? UK Study, AI Research And Yamanaka Factors Spark Hope (Photo credit - x)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 16:03 IST

The Babraham Institute has made a discovery that is getting people talking about making humans younger. They found a way to make old skin cells act like they are much younger without changing them into stem cells. This is a deal because it could help us understand how to stop people from getting older. The scientists used molecules called Yamanaka factors to do this. They took skin cells and used these molecules on them for a little while just enough to make them younger but not so long that they became stem cells. This is important because stem cells can sometimes grow out of control and cause problems. The scientists found that the skin cells they treated were like skin cells from people who were thirty years younger.. Now companies that work with intelligence like OpenAI are getting involved in this kind of research. They are trying to use computers to help design molecules that can make cells younger. Retro Biosciences, a company that is working with OpenAI, is trying to use this technology to help people live healthier lives. Some people think that this could lead to treatments for diseases that happen when we get older, like skin problems, blindness and Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists are already looking at how they can use this technology to help people with eye problems. They think that it could be used to repair damaged tissues and make people healthier

What Is The Age-Reversal Technique?

The scientists at the Babraham Institute used a process called maturation phase transient reprogramming or MPTR for short. This process uses the Yamanaka factors to make old cells younger.

Normally these factors can change adult cells into stem cells, which can become any type of cell in the body. However this can be dangerous because stem cells can sometimes grow out of control. To avoid this the scientists only used the factors for a while just enough to make the cells younger.

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Scientists Say Cells Became 30 Years Younger

The scientists found that the treated skin cells were like skin cells from people who were thirty years younger. They measured this by looking at the cells DNA and seeing how it had changed.

The treated skin cells were also better at healing wounds and making collagen. This is something that younger skin’s good at. The scientists were excited about this discovery because it could help us learn how to make people younger and healthier.

How AI Is Now Entering Longevity Research?

Companies that work with intelligence like OpenAI are getting involved in this kind of research. They are trying to use computers to help design molecules that can make cells younger.

Retro Biosciences, a company that is working with OpenAI, is trying to use this technology to help people live healthier lives. They are investing a lot of money in this research. Are hopeful that it will lead to new treatments for diseases that happen when we get older.

Can This Lead To Human Anti- Treatments?

Some people think that this could lead to treatments for diseases that happen when we get older like skin problems, blindness and Alzheimer’s disease.

The scientists are already looking at how they can use this technology to help people with eye problems. They think that it could be used to repair damaged tissues and make people healthier. However, they are also warning that there is still a lot of work to be done.

Experts Warn Major Challenges Still Remain

The scientists are warning that there is still a lot of work to be done. They do not fully understand how this technology works. They are worried that it could cause problems in the long run.

They are also saying that ageing is a complex process and that it will not be easy to stop it. Ageing is something that happens to all of us. It is affected by many different things like our genes, what we eat and how we live our lives.

Why This Discovery Matters?

The discovery made by the Babraham Institute is a step forward. It could help us learn how to slow down or even reverse ageing, which would be a breakthrough.

If the scientists can make this work, it could change the way we treat diseases and help people live healthier lives. The scientists are excited about this discovery. They are also being careful. They know that they have to do a lot of research and testing before they can use this technology to help people. 

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Scientists Reverse Ageing In Human Cells? UK Study, AI Research And Yamanaka Factors Spark Hope
Tags: age reversal researchageing reversal scienceai in healthcareanti ageing breakthroughanti ageing technologybabraham institute studybiological ageing reversalepigenetic clock researchhuman cell rejuvenationlongevity scienceopenai longevity researchregenerative medicineretro biosciencesreverse ageing cellssam altman longevity projectskin cells youngerstem cell researchyamanaka factors

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Scientists Reverse Ageing In Human Cells? UK Study, AI Research And Yamanaka Factors Spark Hope
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