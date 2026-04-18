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Home > Space and Science News > Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS: Observing the interstellar visitor after its closest approach, astronomers found that its composition appears to have changed.

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition (Via X)
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 18, 2026 00:24:20 IST

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Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

Interstellar Comet 3i Atlas: Astronomers have spotted a surprising shift in the behaviour of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it passed close to the Sun, offering fresh clues about how such rare space visitors evolve.

Observations from the Subaru Telescope show that the comet’s glowing outer cloud, known as the coma, did not remain chemically stable. Instead, its composition changed noticeably as it heated up during its solar approach.

Coma Chemistry Shift Surprises Scientists

Scientists tracked the ratio of gases in the coma, especially carbon dioxide and water. Earlier observations had suggested a high carbon dioxide content, but newer data revealed a much lower ratio after the comet moved closer to the Sun.

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This sharp shift indicates that the comet is not uniform inside. Instead, different layers may be releasing different materials at different stages of its journey.

Heat From Sun Triggers Hidden Activity

The change is largely driven by solar heat. As the comet approaches the Sun, its icy surface warms up, causing frozen gases to vaporise and escape into space, forming the coma.

This process can expose deeper layers of the comet, releasing new chemicals that were previously trapped beneath the surface. Scientists believe this is why the composition appears to evolve rather than stay constant.

ALSO READ: Surya Grahan 2027: When Is The Solar Eclipse And Why It’s Called ‘Eclipse Of The Century’? Key Things To Know

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Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

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Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

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Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

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