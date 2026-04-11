Surya Grahan 2027: When Is The Solar Eclipse And Why It’s Called ‘Eclipse Of The Century’? Key Things To Know

A rare solar eclipse, touted as the “Eclipse Of The Century”, is coming closer. Surya Grahan 2027 is all set to mesmerize the world when it occurs. This solar eclipse is believed to be one of the longest in the 21st century and would be the best visual spectacle of the total solar eclipse of the 21st century. It will last for over 6 minutes and bring darkness to the day for parts of the world. It is a rare event that we can only witness once in our lifetime. This once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse is making people plan their next travel destination.

When Will Surya Grahan 2027 Happen?

The highly-anticipated Surya Grahan 2027 is all set to strike on August 2, 2027. On this day, the Moon will transit between the Earth and the Sun providing a complete blockage to the Sun’s light from certain parts of the Earth. This eclipse is best known for its totality that is expected to last for almost 6 minutes and 23 seconds.

Most total solar eclipses have a totality that lasts for 2 to 3 minutes. Thus, this is a rare and interesting event for all the astronomy lovers and enthusiasts.

What Makes It the ‘Eclipse Of The Century’?

Surya Grahan 2027 is being referred as the ‘Eclipse Of The Century’ due to its extraordinary duration and the unique sky view during the eclipse. Eclipses with a total duration of over 6 minutes are extremely rare events and might not occur again for a long time.

The precise alignment between the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth will provide a longer time for the totality. Also, the eclipse will transit over dense populated and historic places that many people will be able to witness firsthand.

Why Will There Be Darkness for More Than 6 Minutes?

A solar eclipse occurs when our Earth, Moon and the Sun are lined up with the Moon covering the Sun completely. 2027 Surya Grahan in many ways is a unique event. Some conditions align for this eclipse to happen in the following way:

The Moon will be relatively closer to Earth and hence will be seen larger in size

The Earth will be relatively farther from the Sun resulting in relatively smaller size of the Sun

The eclipse path will be close to the equator, where the shadow moves slower over the Earth

These conditions will allow the Moon to cover the Sun for a longer period and hence more darkness.

What Countries Will See the Total Solar eclipse Surya Grahan 2027?

The path of totality will be over the following places in Europe, North Africa and Middle East:

Spain and Gibraltar

Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia

Libya and Egypt

Saudi Arabia and the Middle East (as per the images from NASA)

In spite of being a total eclipse, the maximum eclipse phase is expected to be over Egypt, especially the Luxor area, and will last more than six minutes.

Is Surya Grahan 2027 Visible in India?

India will not see the total solar eclipse 2027, only a partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout India. The moon will cover only a part of the Sun over Delhi.

The maximum phase will be in the evening hours, so we will not get the effect of “day turning into night” in India. But it is indeed an astronomical event to be witnessed in India.

Why is this solar eclipse so interesting?

Besides the long duration, Surya Grahan 2027 is also interesting in terms of:

A fall in temperature during the eclipse

A sudden silence of birds and animals

A rare 360-degree sunset-like glow around the horizon

These are why total solar eclipses are so interesting, not only from a scientific perspective but also for those who witness them emotionally.

How can you watch the solar eclipse safely?

When watching any solar eclipse, safety is paramount. Thus:

Never look at the Sun with the naked eye

Use certified eclipse glasses or solar filters

Do not use a camera, binocular, or telescope without the proper filter

Supervise children while viewing

These measures will allow you to view the phenomenon safely without any risk of eye injury.

ALSO READ: Who Is Amit Kshatriya? Indian-Origin Senior NASA Leader Behind Artemis II Success, Leads 10 Centres, Advises Jared Isaacman