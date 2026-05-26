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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Unleash your ultimate fantasy lineup for the massive IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash. Get verified, match-winning statistical insights on B Sai Sudharsan, and run machine Virat Kohli, alongside Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, for a direct ticket to the grand finale.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)
RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 12:21 IST

Get ready for a thriller because the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are up against a strong and capable Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on the evening of Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamshala. Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on an impressive streak and will be hoping to seal their second consecutive title and extend their modern supremacy. Shubman Gill and the Gujarat Titans will be looking to reclaim their title with a well-balanced side with match winners from around the world. The winner will head straight to the grand final on May 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, and the loser will get a second opportunity to reach the final at Qualifier 2. 

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualifier 1 Details

Match Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Qualifier 1
Tournament Indian Premier League 2026
Date May 26, 2026
Day Tuesday
Time 7:30 PM IST
Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Pitch Report

The surface at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala has one of the most unusual and exhilarating challenges. High altitude will create an environment that allows the ball to carry much farther; it is a heaven for the natural strikers. However, pacers would have great pace and swing during the first power play overs under the lights due to the cool breeze that blows during the evenings. Spinners typically will have to depend more on their variations and control. The surface is quite placid, so the pacers need to work on getting wickets while the spinners might struggle to contain the run flow. Dew is also expected during the late evening, and hence, it would be skidding on the pitch for the run chase.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs and Impact Players – Qualifier 1 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Players: Tim David/ Jacob Bethell.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans Impact Players: Prasidh Krishna/ Shahrukh Khan.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Dream11 Fantasy Team

  • Wicket Keepers: Jos Buttler, Jitesh Sharma
  • Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar
  • All Rounders: Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya
  • Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Choices

  • Virat Kohli: The legendary Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener has been in sublime hitting form throughout the season. 
  • Shubman Gill: The stylish Gujarat Titans skipper has been leading his batting unit by absolute example this year. He thrives exceptionally well on pitches that offer true pace and bounce, making the Dharamshala track an ideal hunting ground for his elegant strokeplay.

Vice-Captain Choices

Rashid Khan: The premier Afghanistan leg spinner remains a continuous threat regardless of the playing conditions. He possesses a phenomenal track record of picking up crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs while remaining highly economical. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The elite Indian pace stalwart and the purple cap holder of IPL 2026, Bhuvi is the safest and prime vice-captain option due to his phenomenal performance this season. 

Also Read: Riyan Parag Refuses to Click a Picture With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | Is There a Feud Brewing in RR Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 Eliminator Clash Against SRH?

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RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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