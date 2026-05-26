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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Signs Tribal Combat Contract, Oba Femi Threatens To Finish Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Signs Tribal Combat Contract, Oba Femi Threatens To Finish Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW (25 May 2026) featured Roman Reigns signing a Tribal Combat contract with Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi threatening Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins defeating Montez Ford, and Rey Mysterio earning an Intercontinental Championship opportunity in a dramatic night before Clash in Italy.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE
Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 09:28 IST

WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: The Monday Night program began with Paul Heyman promoting Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar’s rematch at Clash in Italy. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is confirmed to miss Saturday Night’s Main Event in Italy. It was confirmed by Michael Cole that Paul has injured his triceps. LA Knight addresses the crowd in Ohio and said with the Vision put in the rearview his next target is Roman Reigns, and he vowed to win the King of the Ring tournament, which starts next week. 

WWE RAW: Oba Femi Vows to Finish Brock Lesnar





Paul Heyman opens this week’s Raw by introducing himself, welcoming viewers, and stating that he is in the ring to promote a fantasy match in all of professional wrestling, not just WWE, when Oba Femi takes on Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy. Next, we watch a video of Lesnar mockingly congratulating Femi on defeating him at WrestleMania 42. Heyman returns to the ring and informs him that Femi has unleashed The Beast. As soon as Femi’s music starts, he leaves.

Femi pulls out the contract for his Clash in Italy match against Lesnar, saying he knows Heyman will say it’s just business and not personal, but four F5s are personal to him. After signing the deal, he instructs Heyman to inform Lesnar that, ‘Last time he (Femi) was fighting to beat him (Lesnar) but this time he’s fighting to kill.’

WWE Monday Night RAW: Penta defends Intercontinental title against Je’Von Evans



Penta faced Je’Von Evans to defend his WWE Intercontinental title. With numerous top rope and other techniques, the two soaring stars put on an exciting showdown. Ultimately, Penta hit Evans with a Mexican Destroyer to keep the title. Later, he attempted to respectfully raise his hand, but Evans pushed it away and turned to leave.

WWE RAW: Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez 

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez fought in a tag team match in the women’s division. Dominik Mysterio attempted to meddle in a thrilling fight by giving Roxanne Perez his AAA Mega title. But she unintentionally hit Dominik rather than Bayley, who rolled her up for the pin and helped her team win.

WWE: Seth Rollins beats Montez Ford



Seth Rollins defeated Montez Ford in a back-and-forth singles match with a thundering Stomp. But Austin Theory emerged and used a steel chair to assault Angelo Dawkins, Ford’s boyfriend. Earlier in the evening, during Joe Hendry’s in-ring concert part, he did the same to him.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio coming for Intercontinental title



The Rye Mysterio vs Rusev match was made to get a new top challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Rey Mysterio held his own against Rusev despite being smaller than him. He ultimately used a roll-up to win the fight. He was attacked by Rusev and Ethan Page after the game, but Dragon Lee rushed out to save him.

WWE RAW (May 25): Roman Reigns, Jacob Faut Sing Contract



Adam Pearce was told to take the security and leave the ring by Roman Reigns when he entered. The two Samoans started a verbal sparring match after Jacob Fatu made his way to the ring. Reigns said he would follow Fatu if he defeated him at Clash in Italy, while Fatu threatened to dogwalk Reigns. Both guys signed the contract, shook hands, and touched heads in The Tribal Combat, and embraced as the event came to an end.

WWE RAW May 25 Results

  • Penta beats Je’Von Evans (Pinfall). Retains his Intercontinental Championship belt. 

  • Bayley and Lyra Valkyria beat Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (Pinfall)

  • Seth Rollins beats Montez Ford (Pinfall)

  • Rey Mysterio beats Rusev (Pinfall) to become the No.1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship title

Also Read: NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers

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WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Signs Tribal Combat Contract, Oba Femi Threatens To Finish Brock Lesnar
Tags: Brock LesnarClash in ItalyIntercontinental Championshipjacob fatuLA KnightOBA FemiPaul HeymanPentaRey MysterioRoman ReignsSeth RollinsWWE RAW highlightsWWE Raw May 25 2026WWE Raw Results

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WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Signs Tribal Combat Contract, Oba Femi Threatens To Finish Brock Lesnar
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WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Signs Tribal Combat Contract, Oba Femi Threatens To Finish Brock Lesnar
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