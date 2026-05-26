Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Tepid Note; Sensex Slips Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 24K Amid Fresh US–Iran Tensions

Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 24,000 as Geopolitical Jitters Tap the Brakes. Dalal Street opened Tuesday with a cautious shrug rather than a celebratory roar. Despite mixed global cues and upbeat US futures overnight, Indian benchmark indices slipped into the red as fresh US strikes in southern Iran nudged investors toward a more defensive mood. The Sensex dropped over 214 points, while the Nifty dipped below the closely watched 24,000 mark, making traders pause after yesterday’s adrenaline-filled rally. Still, the mood wasn’t exactly panic mode. Market breadth stayed fairly balanced, with advancing stocks outnumbering declines early on. It felt less like a market crash and more like investors taking a quick breath, watching global headlines carefully before deciding the next move.

Stocks To Watch Today

Infrastructure & Railways

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

Energy & Power

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

Hitachi Energy India

JSW Energy

Defence & Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL)

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In

Stock Market On Monday

Indian benchmark indices started the week off with a big, kind of confident rally, as crude oil prices eased a bit, there was optimism about a possible US-Iran deal, and a sturdier rupee gave investors a lift. The Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, to finish at 76,488.96. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose by 312.40 points, 1.32%, to grab back the 24,000 area at 24,031.70. Even the broader end of the market joined in, with midcap and smallcap indices moving higher by as much as 1.3% too. Among individual names, Eicher Motors, L&T, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Enterprises were out front, while Max Healthcare and ONGC fell a little behind. By sector, oil & gas, auto, PSU banks, private banks, and realty stocks ended firmly in the green, sort of.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

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