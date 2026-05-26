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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Tepid Note; Sensex Slips Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 24K Amid Fresh US–Iran Tensions

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Tepid Note; Sensex Slips Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 24K Amid Fresh US–Iran Tensions

Stock markets Today opened lower as geopolitical tensions, profit booking, and mixed global cues pushed Sensex and Nifty into the red, while investors stayed cautious despite strong momentum from Monday’s rally.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 09:34 IST

Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 24,000 as Geopolitical Jitters Tap the Brakes. Dalal Street opened Tuesday with a cautious shrug rather than a celebratory roar. Despite mixed global cues and upbeat US futures overnight, Indian benchmark indices slipped into the red as fresh US strikes in southern Iran nudged investors toward a more defensive mood. The Sensex dropped over 214 points, while the Nifty dipped below the closely watched 24,000 mark, making traders pause after yesterday’s adrenaline-filled rally. Still, the mood wasn’t exactly panic mode. Market breadth stayed fairly balanced, with advancing stocks outnumbering declines early on. It felt less like a market crash and more like investors taking a quick breath, watching global headlines carefully before deciding the next move.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (26 May, 2026)

        Stock Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM

        • Sensex: at 76,269.20, down 219.76 points (-0.29%) 
        • Nifty 50: at 23,974.80, down 56.90 points (-0.24%) 

        Indian markets traded mildly lower as investors booked profits after the recent rally. Sensex and Nifty slipped amid mixed global cues, while cautious sentiment kept traders focused on geopolitical and macro developments.

          Stock Market Sectorwise performance

          Top Gainers: COALINDIA, ONGC, INFY, TMPV, HINDALCO, TECHM, SBIN

          You Might Be Interested In

          Top Losers: MAXHEALTH, BHARTIARTL, INDIGO, SUNPHARMA, APOLLOHOSP

          Rupee Watch

          • Indian rupee opened 16 paise weaker at 95.39 per US dollar against the previous close of 95.23, reflecting cautious sentiment amid global geopolitical tensions.

          Stocks To Watch Today

          Infrastructure & Railways

          • Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)
          • Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

          Energy & Power

          • Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
          • Hitachi Energy India
          • JSW Energy

          Defence & Electronics

          • Bharat Electronics (BEL)

          Read More: Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In

              Stock Market On Monday

              Indian benchmark indices started the week off with a big, kind of confident rally, as crude oil prices eased a bit, there was optimism about a possible US-Iran deal, and a sturdier rupee gave investors a lift. The Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, to finish at 76,488.96. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose by 312.40 points, 1.32%, to grab back the 24,000 area at 24,031.70. Even the broader end of the market joined in, with midcap and smallcap indices moving higher by as much as 1.3% too. Among individual names, Eicher Motors, L&T, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Enterprises were out front, while Max Healthcare and ONGC fell a little behind. By sector, oil & gas, auto, PSU banks, private banks, and realty stocks ended firmly in the green, sort of.

              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

              Also Read: Wall Street Today: Futures Jump After Holiday Break; Tech Strength, Calm Geopolitics, Falling Oil Drive Global Optimism

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              Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Tepid Note; Sensex Slips Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 24K Amid Fresh US–Iran Tensions
              Tags: Dalal Street Opening BellDalal Street todayGeopolitical JittersIndian equitiesIndian Share Market Newsindian stock marketMarket Opening BellNifty 50 todayNifty Below 24000Nifty Today Newsrupee todaySensex fallsSensex livesensex todaystock market live updatesstock market todaystock market updatestop gainers todayTop Losers Todayus-iran tensions

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              Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Tepid Note; Sensex Slips Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 24K Amid Fresh US–Iran Tensions

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              Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Tepid Note; Sensex Slips Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 24K Amid Fresh US–Iran Tensions
              Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Tepid Note; Sensex Slips Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 24K Amid Fresh US–Iran Tensions
              Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens On A Tepid Note; Sensex Slips Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 24K Amid Fresh US–Iran Tensions
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