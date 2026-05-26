What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Hints Flat Start After Rally; Mixed Global Cues Weigh On Investor Sentiment

Stock Market Today: Calm After the 1,000-Point Storm, But Bulls Still Breathing. The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday, following mixed global cues. Caution continues to linger as investors closely track developments in the US–Iran peace talks, which remain the key sentiment driver for global risk appetite. Asian markets are trading in a mixed fashion, reflecting uncertainty rather than direction, while US stock futures are mildly higher, hinting at some underlying resilience in global sentiment. After a blockbuster session where the Sensex surged over 1,000 points and Nifty confidently reclaimed the 24,000 mark, the Indian stock market enters today with a “calm after the celebration” mood. Benchmarks are expected to open flat, but sentiment is far from dull.

The real driver? A flicker of optimism around US–Iran negotiations that sent investors into a mild frenzy yesterday, reminding everyone why India often feels like the safest stage in global volatility theatre. Asian markets are mixed, US futures are mildly upbeat, but Dalal Street still holds the spotlight. Yes, there’s noise at home too, fuel prices, diesel debates, and endless dinner-table opinions, but markets seem to shrug it off as background static. When optimism hits, Indian investors don’t tiptoe, they charge. Even dips are politely rebranded as “corrections.” Yesterday’s rally proved it again: when sentiment turns green, the market doesn’t walk, it runs.

Trading Tip For Today: Stay selective after the sharp rally. With Sensex and Nifty near key psychological levels, avoid chasing opening moves. Focus on stock-specific action, sector rotation, and strong volumes. Keep tight stop-losses as geopolitical headlines may trigger intraday volatility. Let the market confirm direction before committing fresh positions rather than guessing.

Stock Market On Monday

Sensex: surged 1,073.61 points (1.42%) to close at 76,488.96

Nifty 50: gained 312.40 points (1.32%) to settle at 24,031.70

Market sentiment: Positive but selective across sectors, Indian equities surged sharply on broad-based buying, with Sensex crossing 1,000 points gain and Nifty reclaiming 24,000, reflecting strong optimism, selective participation, and renewed bullish sentiment across key sectors.

What Changed Overnight In Stock Market Globally?

Domestic Hints: Gift Nifty

Trading near 24,068

Gift Nifty hovered near 24,068, quietly signaling stability and suggesting Indian markets may open without major drama or directional shock.

Gift Nifty hovered near 24,068, quietly signaling stability and suggesting Indian markets may open without major drama or directional shock. Premium ~5 points over previous close

A small premium over last close shows mild optimism, but nothing aggressive, just steady confidence without overheating.

A small premium over last close shows mild optimism, but nothing aggressive, just steady confidence without overheating. Indicates flat opening for Indian markets

Overall signal points to a calm, flat start for Dalal Street, balancing global uncertainty with yesterday’s strong domestic rally energy.

Asian Markets

Nikkei 225 (Japan): down 0.33%

Japan’s benchmark slipped slightly as investors took profits, reflecting cautious sentiment and a mild pause after recent global optimism.

Japan’s benchmark slipped slightly as investors took profits, reflecting cautious sentiment and a mild pause after recent global optimism. Topix: down 0.36%

Broader Japanese market also eased, showing subdued risk appetite as traders stayed defensive amid uncertain global cues.

Broader Japanese market also eased, showing subdued risk appetite as traders stayed defensive amid uncertain global cues. Kospi (South Korea): up 3.34% (record high)

South Korea stole the spotlight, soaring to a fresh record high as tech-heavy buying and strong sentiment fueled a powerful bullish surge.

South Korea stole the spotlight, soaring to a fresh record high as tech-heavy buying and strong sentiment fueled a powerful bullish surge. Kosdaq: up 2.12%

Growth stocks led the charge in Kosdaq, with investors chasing momentum and risk appetite staying firmly elevated in mid-cap tech space.

Growth stocks led the charge in Kosdaq, with investors chasing momentum and risk appetite staying firmly elevated in mid-cap tech space. Hang Seng futures: weaker opening

Hong Kong futures hinted at softness, reflecting caution as traders weighed global geopolitics and uneven regional market momentum.

US Stock Index Futures Today

Nasdaq 100 Futures: Up 1.32% at 29,949- tech stocks are leading the rally, driven by strong risk-on sentiment and optimism from peace talks.

Up 1.32% at 29,949- tech stocks are leading the rally, driven by strong risk-on sentiment and optimism from peace talks. Dow Jones Futures: Up 0.91% at 51,121- industrial and blue-chip names are gaining steadily as investors rotate back into equities.

Up 0.91% at 51,121- industrial and blue-chip names are gaining steadily as investors rotate back into equities. S&P 500 Futures: Up 0.91% at 7,559- broad-based gains reflect improving global sentiment and renewed market confidence.

Overall, US futures are trading firmly in the green, with optimism around geopolitical progress giving Wall Street a clear bullish tone.

What Will Trigger The Stock Mraket Today?

Geopolitical Update (US–Iran)

US “self-defense” strikes on Iranian missile sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz added fresh tension to already fragile peace talks. Officials say the action was defensive, aimed at protecting troops amid ceasefire negotiations. Markets stayed alert, treating every headline as a potential volatility trigger rather than a full escalation signal.

Commodities & Global Markets Snapshot

US Treasury Yields: Bond yields eased after recent volatility, with the 2-year yield at 4.06% and the 10-year yield at 4.50%, reflecting slightly cooling rate expectations and stabilising bond markets.

Bond yields eased after recent volatility, with the 2-year yield at 4.06% and the 10-year yield at 4.50%, reflecting slightly cooling rate expectations and stabilising bond markets. Crude Oil Prices: Oil surged on renewed geopolitical tensions, with Brent crude at $97.56/barrel (+1.5%) and WTI at $91.25/barrel, as supply risk fears returned to the forefront.

Oil surged on renewed geopolitical tensions, with Brent crude at $97.56/barrel (+1.5%) and WTI at $91.25/barrel, as supply risk fears returned to the forefront. Gold & Silver: Precious metals turned mixed under inflation pressure, spot gold slipped to $4,544.33/oz (-0.6%), gold futures edged higher to $4,545.60, while silver fell to $77.42/oz (-0.8%), showing cautious positioning.

Precious metals turned mixed under inflation pressure, spot gold slipped to $4,544.33/oz (-0.6%), gold futures edged higher to $4,545.60, while silver fell to $77.42/oz (-0.8%), showing cautious positioning. Dollar Index & Currencies: The dollar index stood at 99.031, the euro at $1.16365, and the yen at 158.95 per US dollar. The Indian rupee traded around ₹95–96 per US dollar, staying sensitive to crude oil moves and global risk sentiment.

(With inputs)

(Disclaimer: This information is for general market awareness only and should not be considered financial advice. Market data is subject to change, and investors should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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