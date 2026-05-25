CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand

CBSE ROW: Amid the CBSE evaluation row, a student named Vedant Shrivastava has got into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. He is being called a ‘Pakistani’ after he asked for a re-check of his Physics paper. As the row against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over blurry answer sheets, payment glitches and other issues fails to abate, Supreme Court advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has extended legal support to a Class 12 student, who has alleged discrepancies in his Physics answer sheet. On X, Jindal wrote that he had called his brother of Vedant and said that the family’s worries are “genuine”. He stated that the family had been in dire straits because of several posts on social media that alleged to name the name of Vedant as “Pakistani” and make personal attacks on him.
The family is already facing problems due to CBSE’s “incompetence and fault,” Jindal said. The family is also in contact with the Board about the issue and may take legal action if it does not get resolved, he added.
Just spoke to Vedant’s brother. Their issue is genuine. He and his family are under immense distress due to certain social media posts falsely calling him “Pakistani” and targeting him personally.
The family is already suffering because of the incompetence and fault of CBSE.… https://t.co/TFnECHkOE4
— Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) May 25, 2026
Vedant just passed Class 12. Maybe he’s not even 18 yet. And probably doesn’t understand how Twitter/X work.
He created an account only to raise his issue, and within hours people started calling him “Pakistani” just because his profile showed “South Asia” something that appears… pic.twitter.com/5FmX1cZzpn
— Bheem 🇺🇲 (@TiredBhiim) May 25, 2026
Vedant responds to ‘Pakistani’ allegations
Ever since Vedant spoke up online, trolls have been piling on him. Some are calling him anti-national, and a bunch of others are suspicious about why his X account just appeared out of nowhere.
While talking to a news channel, Vedant cleared the allegations saying, “I am not a deep state agent, and I am not from Pakistan. I am an Indian. I just want CBSE to take up my issue.”
Vedant’s brother, Siddhant Srivastava, jumped in to defend him. He posted that he couldn’t believe people were calling their family Pakistani. Siddhant explained that Vedant hadn’t made an X account before because he was busy with board exams and focused on his studies. That’s it. Nothing more to it.”
I am not a deep state agent, and I am not from Pakistan.
I am an Indian. I just want CBSE to take up my issue.
– Vedant (Class 12 student) pic.twitter.com/2fLaXuJnvC
— Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) May 25, 2026
What is the CBSE evaluation row?
This problem arose when CBSE opened the verification and photocopying procedure for Class 12 Board exams. Similar to other students who were dissatisfied with their scores, the student also requested for scanned copies of his/her evaluated answer sheets. However, based on the student’s post on X, the Physics copy received did not seem familiar at all.
“I am a CBSE Class 12 student. Following my unexpected score in Physics paper, we submitted our request for photocopied answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process. We received our copies today. Sadly, the Physics answer sheet that was uploaded by CBSE is definitely not mine.”
I am a CBSE Class 12 student.
After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process.
Today we received the copies.
And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine
— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026
ALSO READ: CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch
With 13 years on the line, Ashish Kumar Singh loves everything when it comes to movies, music, travel and pop culture. Formerly employed at ANI, Pinkvilla, India Today and HT, Ashish has interviewed some of the top celebrities of India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, among others. Breaking news excites him and deadlines are what he chases. Interviewing comes naturally to him. Hit him up at ashish.kumar02singh@gmail.com.