LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans auto stocks latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid california news
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand

CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand

CBSE student Vedant Shrivastava has become the centre of an online controversy after seeking a re-evaluation of his Physics paper. Amid the ongoing CBSE row over answer sheet discrepancies, Vedant faced trolling and was falsely labelled “Pakistani” on social media.

Vedant faces shocking allegations amid CBSE row (IMAGE: X)
Vedant faces shocking allegations amid CBSE row (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 19:09 IST

CBSE ROW: Amid the CBSE evaluation row, a student named Vedant Shrivastava has got into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. He is being called a ‘Pakistani’ after he asked for a re-check of his Physics paper.  As the row against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over blurry answer sheets, payment glitches and other issues fails to abate, Supreme Court advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has extended legal support to a Class 12 student, who has alleged discrepancies in his Physics answer sheet. On X, Jindal wrote that he had called his brother of Vedant and said that the family’s worries are “genuine”. He stated that the family had been in dire straits because of several posts on social media that alleged to name the name of Vedant as “Pakistani” and make personal attacks on him.

The family is already facing problems due to CBSE’s “incompetence and fault,” Jindal said. The family is also in contact with the Board about the issue and may take legal action if it does not get resolved, he added.


Vedant responds to ‘Pakistani’ allegations

Ever since Vedant spoke up online, trolls have been piling on him. Some are calling him anti-national, and a bunch of others are suspicious about why his X account just appeared out of nowhere.

While talking to a news channel, Vedant cleared the allegations saying, “I am not a deep state agent, and I am not from Pakistan. I am an Indian. I just want CBSE to take up my issue.” 

Vedant’s brother, Siddhant Srivastava, jumped in to defend him. He posted that he couldn’t believe people were calling their family Pakistani. Siddhant explained that Vedant hadn’t made an X account before because he was busy with board exams and focused on his studies. That’s it. Nothing more to it.” 

What is the CBSE evaluation row? 

This problem arose when CBSE opened the verification and photocopying procedure for Class 12 Board exams. Similar to other students who were dissatisfied with their scores, the student also requested for scanned copies of his/her evaluated answer sheets. However, based on the student’s post on X, the Physics copy received did not seem familiar at all.

“I am a CBSE Class 12 student. Following my unexpected score in Physics paper, we submitted our request for photocopied answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process. We received our copies today. Sadly, the Physics answer sheet that was uploaded by CBSE is definitely not mine.”

ALSO READ: CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand
Tags: CBSE Physics paperCBSE rowhome-hero-pos-3latest CBSE newsVedant Pakistani

RELATED News

UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide

CBSE Answer Sheet Row: Students Claim ‘This Is Not My Handwriting’ After Physics And Chemistry Copy Mismatch

IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here

UPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Application Steps

Supreme Court Questions NTA Over NEET UG 2026 Leak Allegations, CBI Probe Under Scanner

LATEST NEWS

Do Padma Award 2026 Winners Receive Cash Prizes? Here’s What Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, R Madhavan And Other Awardees Actually Get

CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand

Delhi Rain Update (25-May-2026): IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Temperature Drop After 44°C Heatwave; Check 15 Day Forecast

Kerala Fuel Prices Trend as Petrol and Diesel Rates Stay High Amid Ongoing Hikes and Inflation Pressure.

Delhi Water Supply Cut (26 May): Low Yamuna River Level, Extreme Heat & Maharashtra Crisis Explained

Why Ranveer Singh Has Been Banned By FWICE? Farhan Akhtar’s Dispute With Dhurandhar Star Over Don 3 Takes New Turn

Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Hema Malini Receives Award From President Murmu

Huawei Launches New AI Data Infrastructure Solution: Faster Storage, AI Processing, And Stronger Security

Padma Awards 2026 Winner List: Full Names Of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan & Padma Shri Awardees

Horoscope Tomorrow (26 May 2026): Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Pisces, Gemini & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand
CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand
CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand
CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand

QUICK LINKS