CBSE Row Deepens As Student Vedant Shrivastava Faces ‘Pakistani’ Slurs Over Physics Paper Rechecking Demand

CBSE ROW: Amid the CBSE evaluation row, a student named Vedant Shrivastava has got into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. He is being called a ‘Pakistani’ after he asked for a re-check of his Physics paper. As the row against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over blurry answer sheets, payment glitches and other issues fails to abate, Supreme Court advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has extended legal support to a Class 12 student, who has alleged discrepancies in his Physics answer sheet. On X, Jindal wrote that he had called his brother of Vedant and said that the family’s worries are “genuine”. He stated that the family had been in dire straits because of several posts on social media that alleged to name the name of Vedant as “Pakistani” and make personal attacks on him.

The family is already facing problems due to CBSE’s “incompetence and fault,” Jindal said. The family is also in contact with the Board about the issue and may take legal action if it does not get resolved, he added.

Vedant just passed Class 12. Maybe he’s not even 18 yet. And probably doesn’t understand how Twitter/X work. He created an account only to raise his issue, and within hours people started calling him “Pakistani” just because his profile showed “South Asia” something that appears… pic.twitter.com/5FmX1cZzpn — Bheem 🇺🇲 (@TiredBhiim) May 25, 2026





Vedant responds to ‘Pakistani’ allegations

Ever since Vedant spoke up online, trolls have been piling on him. Some are calling him anti-national, and a bunch of others are suspicious about why his X account just appeared out of nowhere.

While talking to a news channel, Vedant cleared the allegations saying, “I am not a deep state agent, and I am not from Pakistan. I am an Indian. I just want CBSE to take up my issue.”

Vedant’s brother, Siddhant Srivastava, jumped in to defend him. He posted that he couldn’t believe people were calling their family Pakistani. Siddhant explained that Vedant hadn’t made an X account before because he was busy with board exams and focused on his studies. That’s it. Nothing more to it.”

I am not a deep state agent, and I am not from Pakistan. I am an Indian. I just want CBSE to take up my issue. – Vedant (Class 12 student) pic.twitter.com/2fLaXuJnvC — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) May 25, 2026

What is the CBSE evaluation row?

This problem arose when CBSE opened the verification and photocopying procedure for Class 12 Board exams. Similar to other students who were dissatisfied with their scores, the student also requested for scanned copies of his/her evaluated answer sheets. However, based on the student’s post on X, the Physics copy received did not seem familiar at all.

“I am a CBSE Class 12 student. Following my unexpected score in Physics paper, we submitted our request for photocopied answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process. We received our copies today. Sadly, the Physics answer sheet that was uploaded by CBSE is definitely not mine.”

I am a CBSE Class 12 student. After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026

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