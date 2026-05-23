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Home > Education News > CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline

CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline

The students and parents have been facing criticism at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as the complaints about CBSE re-evaluation portal technical issues.

CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026
CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 11:50 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing criticism as complaints about CBSE re-evaluation portal technical issues are rising. The issue came to light after many students noted high fees to get scanned answer sheets and for re-evaluation through the portal. Class 12 students are already stressed as they face entrance exams and admissions. The students complained that the CBSE portal displayed fees charged at different amounts in a short duration, which created confusion among students and parents.

What is the CBSE re-evaluation portal glitch

The CBSE re-evaluation portal displayed unusual fees for getting scanned answer sheets, students and parents alleged. The screenshots shared by the candidates on the revalidation portal had shown Re 1 and Rs 69 to Rs 69,420 to get a scanned answer sheet for one subject.

In certain cases, students had to pay Rs 8,000 for one paper, while others charged total fees of lakhs for more than one subject. The screenshots shared over social media created a lot of criticism over the CBSE portal.

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The CBSE re-evaluation portal was facing multiple technical issues. Several users complained about the transaction failure, inaccessible webpages, and login errors. 

What prompted CBSE to extend the re-evaluation deadline

With a wave of grievances, CBSE has extended the duration of provision of scanned photocopies of Class 12 answer books. The board announced that applications for scanned copies can be made until May 24, 2026. CBSE also mentioned that candidates will get a period of up to two days after procuring the scans to apply for verification or re-evaluation.

In a statement, CBSE mentioned that the official website has been experiencing unprecedented traffic over the last few days. CBSE further added that the portal has also seen attempts of unauthorised tampering, a factor that has led to disruption of the system. This is the second attempt by the board to extend the application period due to technical glitches.

What problems are students facing on the CBSE portal

A number of students faced technical glitches while trying to submit application forms on CBSE portal. Reportedly, they were failing to submit the form and the portal crashed in between. Others said that after they entered banking details and the request was sent, payment was not received and they had to try again. Many responded in social media that it was hard to submit the application as they had to refresh the page and type their details repeatedly. Others said that after right after the portal opened, they had to wait for the page to load and log in late at night.

“There are also students who had to pay yet their money is deducted from bank accounts,” one parent wrote. Other such complaints have surfaced around payment and submitted application forms. Some people complained about submitted application not getting through, while others complained about payment failure and not receiving confirmation receipt.

There were also complaints that scanned copies of answer sheets submitted on portal were blurred or faded or incomplete, making it difficult to evaluate student’s answers.

Has the CBSE re-evaluation issue reached public representatives

Parents claim that the rechecking process has added to the uncertainties and stress a candidate faces during a time when they are preparing for competitive exams.

But CBSE officials say the re-evaluation process is underway and steps are being taken to ensure that students do not face any problems in the process.

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Know How to Raise Objections, Download Response Sheet and Check Result Date

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CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline

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CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline

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CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline

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CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline
CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline
CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline
CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Glitch 2026: Students Report Fees Up to Rs 69,000 for Answer Sheets as Board Extends Rechecking Deadline

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