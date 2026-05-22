TS PGECET 2026 Hall Ticket Released at pgecet.tgche.ac.in; Check Admit Card Download Link and Exam Schedule

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TS PGECET 2026 hall ticket for candidates appearing in the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test. Candidates can download their admit cards on the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can log in to the online hall ticket through entering the registration number, exam paper selected and date of birth. The TS PGECET 2026 exam will be conducted from 29th May to 1st June in a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to the postgraduate engineering programmes (MTech courses) offered by colleges in Telangana. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will conduct the exam on behalf of TGCHE.

How to download TS PGECET 2026 hall ticket

Candidates can download the admit card from the official TS PGECET portal by simply clicking on the hall ticket link mentioned on the front page. Once the login details such as registration number, exam paper selected and date of birth are entered, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Students are requested to download and print multiple copies of the hall ticket to be used for both examination and admission-related activities in future. Candidates are also requested to check all the details stated in the admit card accurately.

What details are mentioned on TS PGECET hall ticket

The hall ticket has all the important candidate and exam related information required on the day of the exam. This includes the candidate’s name, roll number, category, photo, signature, exam date, shift timing, reporting time and examining centre address.

The admit card also has all the important information that the candidates have to attend to on the day of the exam. In case of even one discrepancy in the personal details or the exam information the candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities as soon as possible in order to get it corrected before the exam date.

What are the TS PGECET 2026 date and timings

As notified in the official notification, TS PGECET 2026 exam will be held from May 29 to June 1. There will be two shifts each day. The morning shift is scheduled from 10 am to 12 noon while the afternoon shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned in the hall ticket to avoid last-minute delays. Also all the students are instructed to carefully adhere to all the exam day rules and verification processes at the centres.

What documents are required to be carried at the centre

Candidates appearing for the examination should carry a printed copy of the TS PGECET 2026 hall ticket along with valid photo proof. An Aadhar card, voter id card, passport, driving licence, Pan card or any government-authorised identity proof is accepted as an acceptable form of identity proof.

The candidate may also be required to carry a recent passport-size photograph. Officials have advised that entry to the examination hall may be denied without any proof of identity.

What items are not allowed in TS PGECET exam hall

The examination authorities have prohibited electronic gadgets and any unauthorised materials in the exam hall. Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, earphones and other communication gadgets will not be allowed in the examination hall. It is advised that no unnecessary items be carried to the examination centre. The candidates are advised to strictly follow the directions written on the admit card. The TS PGECET exam is a yearly examination conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering, pharmacy and technology programmes in colleges and universities across Telangana.

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