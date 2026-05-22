Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Captain Bihar IPL Team in 2027? Indian Businessman and CM Make Strong Appeal

The buzz around the future of the Indian Premier League just got a lot more exciting. Anil Agarwal, the founder of Vedanta Group, jumped on social media to demand a brand new Bihar IPL team, pushing hard for his home state to get some proper cricket recognition. His message caught fire fast, people everywhere started talking about it, and it didn’t take long for rumours to swirl. Some fans are already imagining Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the young cricket star, leading the Bihar team by 2027. Millions across India are chatting about this idea, and honestly, they’re backing it big time. Everyone’s pumped about the thought of bringing top-tier franchise cricket to Bihar, giving the state’s talented youth a stage to shine.

Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Demands A New Bihar Franchise

Billionaire industrialist Anil Agarwal recently posted an emotional message on X that grabbed the cricket world’s attention. He called out the fact that Bihar, a state with such a rich history, still doesn’t have its own cricket franchise, even as places like Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata keep celebrating tournament wins. Agarwal pointed out that Bihar keeps turning out incredible cricket talent but has never had a real platform to show what it can do. He pledged his full support to build world-class sports facilities in Bihar, hoping to truly change the local sports scene.







Could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lead The Bihar IPL Team In 2027?

Most excitingly, this gigantic digital campaign is greatly centred around the young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In fact, he has already made major international news as one of the youngest players to ever debut in the tournament. His quick progress among the domestic players has been absolutely incredible. Assuming that the national cricket board gives the go-ahead to a new franchise for the 2027 expansion cycle, making a well-liked local hero like Sooryavanshi the team captain would surely be a huge marketing hit. His very aggressive batting style and huge local popularity easily make him the ideal face to lead a newly created team from the region with confidence.

The Massive Potential Of Cricket Expansion In Bihar

The idea of an exclusive Bihar IPL team would change the entire sports landscape, not only in the state but also in other parts of the country. In his highly shared tweet, Anil Agarwal pointed out international stars Ishan Kishan and up-and-coming bowlers like Saqib Hussain as proof of the state’s wealth of untapped talent. Establishment of a new franchise would result in immediate job opportunities on a large scale, strengthen the development of the sport at the grassroots level, and most importantly, provide millions of enthusiastic local supporters with a team representing their own region, which they have been longing to cheer for.

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