Google To Pay Android Users In $1.35 Billion Data Collection Settlement — Check Eligibility And Claim Process

If you own an Android handset and live in the United States, then you could receive money from a $1.35 billion settlement involving tech giant Google. The primary claim of the case was that Google collected data from Android phones without users fully understanding how their information was being tracked. The lawsuit alleged that the company gathered location and device data even when certain privacy settings were turned off.

Google has denied any wrongdoing. The company said the lawsuit mischaracterised standard industry practices that help keep Android safe. But despite that denial, it chose to settle rather than go through a full trial.

What Was Google Actually Accused of Doing?

The data was allegedly purchased from mobile carriers, and users claimed they saw more targeted ads as a result of this collection. In simple terms, people felt their data was being used for advertising without them ever knowingly agreeing to it.

Who Qualifies for the Payout?

To qualify for a payout, you need to meet all three of the following conditions. First, you must be an individual based in the United States, not a business. Second, you must have used an Android device to access the internet through a cellular data plan at any point on or after November 12, 2017. Third, you must not be a participant in a separate California case known as Csupo v. Google LLC, which excludes certain users from this particular settlement.

Anyone who has used an Android device from brands like Google, Samsung, and Motorola since late 2017 through today could potentially qualify. That is a very wide net, and it likely covers tens of millions of people across the country.

How Much Money Will You Get?

Do not expect a life-changing sum. Most eligible users can expect to receive somewhere between $1 and $1.50, though payments are capped at $100 per person depending on the total number of users who ultimately participate.

The $1.35 billion total will also be reduced by court-approved attorney fees, costs, taxes, and other expenses. Roughly 100 million people could be eligible, so individual amounts are likely to be on the smaller side. The final number per person will only be known once all claimants have been counted.

How to Claim Your Share

Eligible users are encouraged to visit the official settlement website at FederalCellularClassAction.com and select a preferred payment method. No traditional claim form is required, but choosing a payment method in advance is strongly recommended.

If no selection is made, administrators may attempt to deliver payment through services such as Zelle, PayPal, or Venmo using account information already on file. So even if you do nothing, you may still receive a payment, but selecting your preferred method makes the process smoother and faster.

What Is the Deadline?

If you wish to exclude yourself from the settlement and file your own private claim instead, you need to do so by May 29, 2026. If you do not respond at all, the assumption will be that you agree with the settlement terms and cannot pursue your own separate lawsuit against Google.

So if you are happy to take whatever payout comes your way, you do not need to do much. But if you want to opt out and go your own legal route, the window is closing very soon.

Is This the Only Google Settlement Running Right Now?

No. A separate California case, Csupo v. Google LLC, received a verdict in July 2025 in favour of the class and resulted in a $350 million cash settlement, with the final approval hearing taking place in late February 2026. That case also involved similar privacy concerns and is why users enrolled in that case are excluded from this one.

Google has faced multiple legal battles over how it handles user data and app store competition in recent years. Each one has resulted in large settlements, though the company has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Should You Bother Filing?

The process is simple, there is no complicated claim form to fill out, and the only thing you need to do is visit the official settlement website and confirm how you want to be paid. Even if the final amount is just a few dollars, it takes less than five minutes, and the money is yours by right. If you have been using an Android phone since 2017, there is a good chance you are already eligible.