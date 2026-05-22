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Home > Business News > Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule

Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule

Banks including SBI may face closures and disruptions from May 23–28, 2026 due to weekend holidays, possible strike action, and festivals, while digital banking services like UPI and ATM remain fully operational.

Are Banks Open Or Closed?
Are Banks Open Or Closed?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 15:13 IST

Are Banks Open Or Closed? SBI is about to shift into something like a “digital-only” bank for a few days-because between May 23 and May 28, 2026, the branch doors may stay shut more often than they open. Weekends come first, then a possible employee strike joins in, and after that festival holidays wrap the whole thing up. So if you were planning a branch visit, you might want to do a quick timing sanity check. The only good news is- UPI, ATM, and net banking will keep going as usual-your money is not taking a break, only the counters are. Moral of the story: skip the stampede, go digital, and let your banking app handle the heavy lifting this week.

Day-wise Breakdown of Expected SBI And Other Bank Closures (May 23–28, 2026)

  • May 23 (Saturday): Closed nationwide due to the Fourth Saturday bank holiday.
  • May 24 (Sunday): Closed nationwide as part of the weekly off.
  • May 25 (Monday): Possible disruptions due to a proposed nationwide strike by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF).
  • May 26 (Tuesday): Second day of the proposed employee strike, with continued service impact expected.
  • May 27 (Wednesday): Branches closed in most states for Bakrid / Eid al-Adha.
  • May 28 (Thursday): Holiday in select regions, including Jammu & Kashmir, for the second day of Bakrid.

Why SBI Employees Are Planning A Strike?

The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) has come up with a two-day strike plan for May 25–26, over 16 key demands, mostly linked to staffing shortages, worries around outsourcing, and pension reforms, not just one thing. Staff members say there’s a real dearth of support staff like messengers, and even armed guards, and that’s pushing branch workload higher, while adding pressure on everyone inside. They are also against outsourcing core banking functions, and on top of that, they want more ease in choosing NPS fund managers. Since SBI handles a massive customer base, including lots of older account holders who still prefer physical branch visits, even a brief disruption could shake up day-to-day banking access quite a bit.

Impact On Banking Services Due To Bank Holiday

Affected Branch Services

You Might Be Interested In
  • Cash deposits and withdrawals (branch-based)
  • Cheque clearing and processing
  • Passbook updates and profile changes
  • New loan applications and document submissions

Unaffected Digital Services

  • UPI transactions
  • ATM cash withdrawals
  • Internet banking (SBI YONO)
  • NEFT, IMPS, RTGS transfers

(Advisory: Since the strike is still a proposal, actual disruption may vary by location. Customers are strongly advised to complete urgent banking work before May 23 to avoid delays.)

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Updates: How Much Will Pensioners Really Gain? Expected Pension Hike Breakdown

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Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule
Tags: ATM services Indiabank closure schedule May 23 to May 28bank holiday list India 2026bank strike India 2026banking services disruption SBIdigital banking services IndiaEid al-Adha bank holidaySBI bank holiday May 2026SBI strike newsUPI working status

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Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule

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Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule

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Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule
Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule
Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule
Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule

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