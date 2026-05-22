JSW Cement Share In Focus, Hits ₹140 Intraday As Q4 Profit Surges Over 10x YoY: Buy Or Not?

JSW cement share price: As of May 22, 2026, JSW Cement Ltd witnessed a strong trading session on Dalal Street, rising to ₹138.31, marking an intraday gain of 8.51%. The stock briefly touched a high of ₹140 before experiencing mild profit booking. By 12:56 pm IST, it was trading near ₹138.49, up ₹11.03 (+8.65%) for the day. The session reflected sustained buying interest supported by strong earnings momentum and positive sentiment, with bulls largely in control throughout the day despite minor intraday volatility.

JSW cement share price: Earnings Surprise (Q4 FY26 Results)

Key Metric Q4 FY26 Result YoY Comparison / Notes Net Profit ₹362–371 crore Sharp jump from ₹16–34 crore Revenue ₹1,895 crore Up ~11% YoY EBITDA ₹365 crore Up ~52% YoY EBITDA Margin 19.3% Improved from 14% last year Why JSW Cement Share Is In Focus Today

So, why is JSW Cement Ltd suddenly grabbing investor attention? Think of it as a strong “cement foundation” story-literally. The company quietly delivered a solid operational quarter, and the numbers are doing the talking:

Total sales volume grew +5.8% YoY

Cement volumes jumped +12% YoY (clear demand strength)

Cement sales stood at 3.99 million tonnes (+7% YoY)

Net Sales Realisation (NSR) improved +4.8% QoQ

EBITDA per tonne came in strong at ₹915 vs ₹842 estimate

Now here’s the interesting part-this isn’t just volume growth, it’s better pricing + better efficiency + steady demand. Infrastructure and construction activity stayed healthy, quietly doing the heavy lifting in the background. So the stock isn’t moving randomly, it’s reacting to improving fundamentals beneath the surface.

Block Deal Activity & Dividend Update

Block Deal Surge: Investor interest in JSW Cement Ltd strengthened after pre-market block deals worth approximately ₹531 crore, where around 3.14% equity changed hands. This increased liquidity and supported the strong intraday price momentum.

Dividend Announcement: The board also recommended a ₹0.50 per equity share dividend for FY26, adding a shareholder return component to the overall earnings-driven performance.

Together, these developments, heavy institutional activity and a dividend payout—help explain why the stock remained in strong focus during the session.

JSW Cement Stock Outlook: Earnings vs Momentum

JSW Cement Ltd looks fundamentally strong after a sharp earnings beat, margin expansion, and healthy demand trends. However, the recent rally appears largely price-driven, supported by block deals and positive sentiment. In the near term, some volatility or profit booking cannot be ruled out, especially after the sharp upside, not because the business outlook has weakened, but because the stock may have moved ahead of fundamentals.

Over the long term, the key drivers remain execution strength and capacity expansion plans. Investors may consider accumulating on dips rather than chasing momentum at elevated levels.

(Disclaimer: Views and data are based on reported market information and analyst commentary. This is just for informational purposes only and does not fits financial advice. Investors should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

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