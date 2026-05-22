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Home > Business News > Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?

Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?

Nykaa Share Price
Nykaa Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 10:22 IST

Nykaa Share Price: Q4 Glam Show Sparks Rally, but Profit Booking Steals the Spotlight. Nykaa shares had this full-on “main character energy” vibe on Dalal Street today, like it was, honestly, the only storyline that mattered. The stock first sprinted over 4% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹285.60 after its blockbuster Q4 FY26 results impressed everyone. But then, right when the bulls felt the beauty giant was set for an all-day rally, profit-booking kind of barged in. By 10:13 am, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures slipped to ₹270.35, down 1.51% for the day. Even so, the market mood around Nykaa is still looking upbeat because the revenue growth stays strong and profits have jumped sharply, so investors remain hooked like it’s the season finale of a binge-worthy show.

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Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?

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Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?

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Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?

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Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?
Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?
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