Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Friday Trade Set to Open on Global Optimism; Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start, but Volatility Still in the Driver’s Seat

stock market LIVE Updates

Stock Market Today: Hello and good morning! NewsX welcomes all the stock market enthusiasts to the stock market live today. We are going to look at all the dips and highs of the share bazaar here. The market is crucial today, as it will be closed for the weekend and today is the last trading day of the week. Traders are advised to be cautious because volatile global investor sentiment can turn into a mood-swing rollercoaster anytime, anywhere.

Or in other words-strap in, because Dalal Street doesn’t really believe in “stable Fridays.” One moment it’s green shoots from global optimism, the next it’s profit booking doing a surprise cameo like it owns the place. So yes, smiles are welcome today… but seatbelts are mandatory.

Dalal Street is set to open today on a mildly positive note, tracking supportive global cues, where optimism around a potential US–Iran peace framework has lifted risk appetite. Asian markets are trading in the green, with Japan’s Nikkei up 1.36%, South Korea’s Kospi advancing, and Hong Kong futures pointing to a firm start. Gift Nifty is hovering around 23,654, which suggests a flat-to-positive opening for the Indian indices. On paper, it looks steady enough, but Friday sessions rarely stay like that for long.

Overnight, Wall Street added to the upbeat tone, with the Dow Jones posting a record closing high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged higher. Selective tech strength stood out, as IBM surged over 12% and Apple plus Amazon also ended higher, keeping the overall mood afloat. Still, the macro picture stays somewhat layered: crude oil has spiked beyond $104 amid doubts about how lasting these peace talks might be. Gold has extended its weekly decline, and the US dollar is firm near six-week highs. At the same time, softer US jobless claims and cooling inflation in Japan are feeding a mixed global backdrop.

All eyes will be on Dalal Street right at the opening bell, where global optimism meets local reality, and Friday volatility is never far behind.