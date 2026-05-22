Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Trisha’s Fantasy Storm Nears Rs 190 Crore Worldwide Milestone

The cinematic pairing of powerhouse actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan has kind of struck gold at the ticketing counters. Their newest collaborative venture, a high-octane devotional fantasy entertainer, seems to have firmly gripped the attention of moviegoers since its theatrical launch, like for real. With massive fan anticipation and solid word of mouth about its unusual mix of courtroom drama along with mythological lore, the project has slowly but surely emerged as a monumental commercial triumph.

Suriya And Trisha Krishnan Starrer Maintains Karuppu Strong Box Office Run

The heavy-weight star power from the lead pair has sort of translated directly into phenomenal money results across several theatrical circuits. Viewers have been really responsive to the spectacular action sequences and that intense emotional core of the narrative, which seems to help the film keep this remarkable momentum going. Even after that initial big weekend wrapped up, the movie has still comfortably held its ground against competing releases, proving that its mass appeal is keeping the cash registers ringing over and over in a steady way.

Karuppu Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 189 Crore Milestone

By the conclusion of its first week in theatres , the film has kind of reached a huge global benchmark, amassing this massive gross haul. It’s all powered by a powerhouse kind of performance in its home belt of Tamil Nadu, plus really sharp numbers coming in from adjoining states and also from overseas regions.

Now, the project has officially surged past the Rs 189 crore line globally. With this quick run of revenue, the venture is moving toward the elite Rs 200 crore club, while it also rewrites earlier box office records for the lead actor and ends up cementing itself as a true blockbuster.

Consistent Weekday Performance Boosts Overall Earnings

While a lot of large-budget commercial films tend to take a nasty dip the minute the working week shows up, this fantasy actioner has been weirdly resilient on weeknights. The daily theatrical take during the weekdays has stayed pretty remarkably steady, with only small, normal drops rather than this sharp, straight downfall. That solid staying power from Monday to Thursday gave the movie a big internal momentum boost in its cumulative earnings, so the first-week total comes out looking highly profitable.

Minimal Drop In Occupancy Keeps Momentum Intact

Underneath these huge numbers there’s that exceptionally stable theater occupancy shown across the different language versions; like, it’s pretty solid. The showings have stuck around at strikingly high figures, and both the evening and the night sessions keep pulling in jam-packed crowds.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya’s Epic Action Film Surges Past Rs 175 Crore Worldwide In A Blockbuster Run