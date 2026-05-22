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Home > Business > German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’

German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’

German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 10:02 IST

New Delhi [India], May 21: India’s wires and cables industry, already valued at nearly ₹90,000 crore, is expected to reach ₹1,57,500 crore by FY30. The sector is now seen as a critical enabler of modern engineering, infrastructure, and manufacturing excellence. This growth is being driven by expanding renewable energy targets, rising housing demand, and rapid upgrades to telecom infrastructure, positioning the sector not just as a manufacturing backbone but also as a key enabler of modern engineering and infrastructure systems. To further strengthen the ecosystem, German trade fair leader, Messe Stuttgart, has announced the acquisition of Cable & Wire Fair, India’s leading exhibition dedicated to the wire and cable industry. This follows the highly successful trade fairs in logistics, education, and skilling, such as LogiMAT India and DIDAC India. The company has also added Wire & Cable India magazine to its portfolio.

This marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion in India’s high-growth industrial sectors and underscores Messe Stuttgart’s long-term commitment to enabling industry platforms that drive innovation, collaboration, and global integration. The industry stands to gain stronger access to international buyers, technology providers, and international business opportunities, benefiting from Messe Stuttgart’s international network.

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Roland Bleinroth, CEO of Messe Stuttgart, said, “India is one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets for us globally. The addition of Cable & Wire Fair and Wire & Cable India magazine in our portfolio reflects our commitment to investing in sectors that are not only growing rapidly but are also critical to the future of global manufacturing and infrastructure. With our international expertise and network, we see strong potential to further strengthen this platform as a key meeting point for the global wire and cable industry.”

Wire & Cable India Magazine, since its inception in 2011, and Cable & Wire Fair, launched in 2015, have together played an important role in providing the industry with a strong business and growth platform, helping the sector translate the vision of “Make in India” into a more tangible “Made in India” reality.

Gaurav Sood, CEO & Managing Director, Messe Stuttgart India, added, “Cable & Wire Fair has already established itself as a powerful industry platform with strong credibility and momentum. Our vision is to build on this foundation by bringing in Messe Stuttgart’s global standards of exhibition excellence and stronger international participation. The addition of the show to Messe Stuttgart’s portfolio marks far more than an expansion; it represents the coming together of two aligned visions to build a stronger, future-ready platform that reflects the evolving ambitions of India’s manufacturing ecosystem.”

Messe Stuttgart, via its subsidiary Messe Stuttgart India, will work in close collaboration with Mr Priyank Jain, founder of Cable & Wire Fair and Wire & Cable India Magazine, to further elevate the show’s positioning.

Priyank Jain, Co-founder of Tulip 3P Media, said, “Cable & Wire Fair was built with a clear intent, to create a unified, growth-oriented platform for the industry. Over the years, it has evolved into a space where business, knowledge, and innovation come together in a meaningful way. Partnering with Messe Stuttgart India is a natural next step in this journey. Their global perspective, combined with our industry insight, will help unlock the next phase of growth and deliver even greater value to all stakeholders.”

As global supply chains continue to shift and the China+1 strategy gains traction, India has steadily emerged as a reliable and competitive manufacturing hub. In this environment, Wire & Cable India Magazine, since its inception in 2011, and Cable & Wire Fair, launched in 2015, have together played an important role in providing the industry with a strong business and growth platform, helping the sector translate the vision of “Make in India” into a more tangible “Made in India” reality.

The 2025 edition of Cable and Wire Fair brought together 424 exhibitors and over 16,393 visitors, including 89 international exhibitors from 24 countries, which underscores its growing global relevance and its ability to connect India’s manufacturing strength with engineering innovation and international markets. The 7th edition of the show is scheduled to take place from 9th to 11th December 2027 at Yashobhoomi Convention and Exhibition Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi.

This strategic integration reflects a powerful alignment of global exhibition organising expertise and deep industry knowledge. As Cable & Wire Fair enters its next phase, this move is set to enhance the show’s scale, strengthen its international reach, and further cement the show’s position as a leading platform for manufacturing excellence, not just in India, but on the global stage.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’
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German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’
German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’
German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’
German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’

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