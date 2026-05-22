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Home > World News > UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert

UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert

UAE Weather: The UAE is experiencing intense heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures crossing 40°C in several regions, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). While Friday is expected to remain generally fair and extremely hot, cooler conditions along with dust and sand activity are likely over the weekend. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are all set to witness scorching daytime temperatures, with gradual weather changes expected from Sunday onward.

UAE braces for scorching heat as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah record temperatures above 40°C this week.
UAE braces for scorching heat as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah record temperatures above 40°C this week.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 09:39 IST

UAE Weather: UAE is witnessing scorching heat with temperatures crossing over 40°C in several areas. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather on Friday will be generally fair with temperatures to rise before cooler conditions are expected to arrive over the weekend. The forecast says that the temperatures will likely hover between 40°C and 46°C in inland areas, while coastal areas will witness temperatures between 36°C and 42°C. Mountainous areas will likely record temperatures of 27°C to 32°C.

According to NCM, winds can reach up to the speed of 40 km/h, which could cool down the heat. Moderate winds are expected to stir the seas during the night in the Arabian Gulf.  

On Saturday, NCM forecasts dust and sand to blow in several parts of the UAE due to the strengthening of the southwesterly winds. Temperatures are expected to fall on Saturday. 

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Cloud formation is likely to take place on Sunday, leading to the development of humid conditions, particularly eastward. In the western region, it is expected that mist formation may take place. 

Monday and Tuesday will again see a rise in temperatures in UAE. The weather will be partly cloudy with light to moderate winds. The sea will be calm next week as conditions improve in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Dubai Weather May 22 

Excessive heat.

The temperature is expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius 

Overnight temperature to hover between 26 and 31 degree celcius 

Abu Dhabi Weather May 22

Abu Dhabi is also expected to witness excessive heat, according to AccuWeather

Temperatures to go up to 42 degree celcuis

Very hot and plenty of sun forecast

Night temperature to drop to 29 degree celcuis

Sharjah Weather

Temperatures in Sharjah are expected to reach 42 degree celcuis on May 22

Temperature to range between 37 and 42 degrees during the daytime

Night temperature to fall up to 24.8 degree celcuis

UAE Weather 10 Day Forecast

Here is a detailed UAE weather forecast for the upcoming ten days according to the Weather Channel

Day Weather High / Low Rain Chance
Today Generally Clear 37°C / 28°C 1%
Sat 23 Sunny 35°C / 26°C 3%
Sun 24 Sunny 36°C / 27°C 1%
Mon 25 Sunny 37°C / 28°C 4%
Tue 26 Sunny 37°C / 28°C 1%
Wed 27 Sunny 36°C / 28°C 0%
Thu 28 Sunny 37°C / 28°C 0%
Fri 29 Sunny 38°C / 29°C 1%
Sat 30 Sunny 38°C / 29°C 0%
Sun 31 Sunny 38°C / 29°C 0%
Mon 01 Sunny 38°C / 29°C 2%
Tue 02 Sunny 37°C / 29°C 0%
Wed 03 Sunny 37°C / 29°C 0%
Thu 04 Mostly Sunny 37°C / 29°C 0%
Fri 05 Sunny 38°C / 29°C 1%

Also Read: UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

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UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert
Tags: abu dhabi weatherdubai weatheruae newsuae weatheruae weather today

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UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert

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UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert
UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert
UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert
UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert

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