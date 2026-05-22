UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert

UAE Weather: UAE is witnessing scorching heat with temperatures crossing over 40°C in several areas. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather on Friday will be generally fair with temperatures to rise before cooler conditions are expected to arrive over the weekend. The forecast says that the temperatures will likely hover between 40°C and 46°C in inland areas, while coastal areas will witness temperatures between 36°C and 42°C. Mountainous areas will likely record temperatures of 27°C to 32°C.
According to NCM, winds can reach up to the speed of 40 km/h, which could cool down the heat. Moderate winds are expected to stir the seas during the night in the Arabian Gulf.
On Saturday, NCM forecasts dust and sand to blow in several parts of the UAE due to the strengthening of the southwesterly winds. Temperatures are expected to fall on Saturday.
Cloud formation is likely to take place on Sunday, leading to the development of humid conditions, particularly eastward. In the western region, it is expected that mist formation may take place.
Monday and Tuesday will again see a rise in temperatures in UAE. The weather will be partly cloudy with light to moderate winds. The sea will be calm next week as conditions improve in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Dubai Weather May 22
Excessive heat.
The temperature is expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius
Overnight temperature to hover between 26 and 31 degree celcius
Abu Dhabi Weather May 22
Abu Dhabi is also expected to witness excessive heat, according to AccuWeather
Temperatures to go up to 42 degree celcuis
Very hot and plenty of sun forecast
Night temperature to drop to 29 degree celcuis
Sharjah Weather
Temperatures in Sharjah are expected to reach 42 degree celcuis on May 22
Temperature to range between 37 and 42 degrees during the daytime
Night temperature to fall up to 24.8 degree celcuis
UAE Weather 10 Day Forecast
Here is a detailed UAE weather forecast for the upcoming ten days according to the Weather Channel
|Day
|Weather
|High / Low
|Rain Chance
|Today
|Generally Clear
|37°C / 28°C
|1%
|Sat 23
|Sunny
|35°C / 26°C
|3%
|Sun 24
|Sunny
|36°C / 27°C
|1%
|Mon 25
|Sunny
|37°C / 28°C
|4%
|Tue 26
|Sunny
|37°C / 28°C
|1%
|Wed 27
|Sunny
|36°C / 28°C
|0%
|Thu 28
|Sunny
|37°C / 28°C
|0%
|Fri 29
|Sunny
|38°C / 29°C
|1%
|Sat 30
|Sunny
|38°C / 29°C
|0%
|Sun 31
|Sunny
|38°C / 29°C
|0%
|Mon 01
|Sunny
|38°C / 29°C
|2%
|Tue 02
|Sunny
|37°C / 29°C
|0%
|Wed 03
|Sunny
|37°C / 29°C
|0%
|Thu 04
|Mostly Sunny
|37°C / 29°C
|0%
|Fri 05
|Sunny
|38°C / 29°C
|1%
Also Read: UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin