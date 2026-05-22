Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val has alleged that celebrity stylist, Giovanni Laguna, physically assaulted her inside a hotel room at the Cannes Film Festival, releasing shocking videos on social media which revealed her face smeared in blood and the room in a state of chaos after the incident.

What Happened Here?

The viral video, which was captured by the 29-year-old Venezuelan beauty queen as soon as the attack happened, captured the blood pouring down her face while the victim was directly accusing Laguna, who is also being blamed for the incident and is currently being treated in a hospital. According to several Latin American and international media outlets, hotel guests reported loud yelling and noises of a violent struggle in Laguna’s room and French police raided the room and arrested the man.

Watch The Video

Del Val, in the video, turned the phone to the camera in a dramatic, Spanish tone, ‘See, this is what Giovanni Laguna did,’ before switching the phone to the stylist, who was present in the corner of the room. There were furniture and other items scattered throughout the suite, indicating a scene of violent confrontation. Screaming, blows and aggressive arguments were reportedly heard before police arrived at the luxury Cannes hotel. Other footage posted online by Spanish journalist Jordi Martin suggests that the French authorities had Laguna handcuffed and removed him in handcuffs. Del Val was subsequently taken to the hospital and later was reported to be out of danger.

Who Is Giovanni Laguna?

Giovanni Laguna is a well known Venezuelan hair stylist and designer, and he has worked with beauty queens and star folks across Latin America, showing up with them on various occasions. He’s also been named the creative director of Miss Universe Colombia since 2023, and it’s been said he worked with the Miss Universe winner of 2025, Fatima Bosch. The whole situation turned messy, because the confrontation supposedly happened while the pair were at Cannes. Some people claim the issue could have been about festival arrangements, plus commissions, but the authorities have not really clarified what triggered the argument. Meanwhile as the investigations continue, French police still have not published any detail about whether there are formal charges that have been filed against Laguna.

What Did Andrea del Val Say Later?

The incident caused a lot of outrage online, and in particular on social networks among the pageantry community, where both Del Val and Laguna apparently are present, and members too. Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and X quickly got flooded with videos and screenshots of the alleged assault ,and honestly that has really fueled a heated debate about violence and poor treatment inside this auspicious industry. According To NY Post, Del Val has said she is grateful to everyone who has shown concern, and steady backing. But it seems she decided for now, not to share any extra details out in public, at least not yet. The matter is still ongoing in France, and authorities continue to run their ongoing investigation into that shocking incident which has sort of marred the glamour surrounding Cannes.

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