LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

Miss Venezuela 2025, Andrea del Val, shared some really shocking videos showing her blood covered face, after she allegedly got assaulted by celebrity stylist Giovanni Laguna inside a Cannes hotel room. Giovanni Laguna was arrested later.

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist (Image: @MarioNawfal via X)
Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist (Image: @MarioNawfal via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 09:48 IST

Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val has alleged that celebrity stylist, Giovanni Laguna, physically assaulted her inside a hotel room at the Cannes Film Festival, releasing shocking videos on social media which revealed her face smeared in blood and the room in a state of chaos after the incident.

What Happened Here?

The viral video, which was captured by the 29-year-old Venezuelan beauty queen as soon as the attack happened, captured the blood pouring down her face while the victim was directly accusing Laguna, who is also being blamed for the incident and is currently being treated in a hospital. According to several Latin American and international media outlets, hotel guests reported loud yelling and noises of a violent struggle in Laguna’s room and French police raided the room and arrested the man. 

Watch The Video 

Del Val, in the video, turned the phone to the camera in a dramatic, Spanish tone, ‘See, this is what Giovanni Laguna did,’ before switching the phone to the stylist, who was present in the corner of the room. There were furniture and other items scattered throughout the suite, indicating a scene of violent confrontation. Screaming, blows and aggressive arguments were reportedly heard before police arrived at the luxury Cannes hotel. Other footage posted online by Spanish journalist Jordi Martin suggests that the French authorities had Laguna handcuffed and removed him in handcuffs. Del Val was subsequently taken to the hospital and later was reported to be out of danger. 

Who Is Giovanni Laguna?

Giovanni Laguna is a well known Venezuelan hair stylist and designer, and he has worked with beauty queens and star folks across Latin America, showing up with them on various occasions. He’s also been named the creative director of Miss Universe Colombia since 2023, and it’s been said he worked with the Miss Universe winner of 2025, Fatima Bosch. The whole situation turned messy, because the confrontation supposedly happened while the pair were at Cannes. Some people claim the issue could have been about festival arrangements, plus commissions, but the authorities have not really clarified what triggered the argument. Meanwhile as the investigations continue, French police still have not published any detail about whether there are formal charges that have been filed against Laguna.

What Did Andrea del Val Say Later?

The incident caused a lot of outrage online, and in particular on social networks among the pageantry community, where both Del Val and Laguna apparently are present, and members too. Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and X quickly got flooded with videos and screenshots of the alleged assault ,and honestly that has really fueled a heated debate about violence and poor treatment inside this auspicious industry. According To NY Post, Del Val has said she is grateful to everyone who has shown concern, and steady backing. But it seems she decided for now, not to share any extra details out in public, at least not yet. The matter is still ongoing in France, and authorities continue to run their ongoing investigation into that shocking incident which has sort of marred the glamour surrounding Cannes.

Also Read: Who Is Robert Harward? Viral ‘Mask’ Claims Emerge After Retired Vice Admiral’s Fox News Appearance

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist
Tags: Andrea del ValAndrea del Val injuryAndrea del Val Miss Venezuela 2025Andrea del Val Miss Venezuela 2025 injuryAndrea del Val Miss Venezuela 2025 videoAndrea del Val video

RELATED News

Pakistani Grooming Gang That Raped And Sexually Abused Girls As Young As 12 Jailed For More Than 277 Years In UK

Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains

Who Is Robert Harward? Viral ‘Mask’ Claims Emerge After Retired Vice Admiral’s Fox News Appearance

FBI Busts Massive Call Centre Scam That Targeted Elderly Americans

BRICS Youth Entrepreneurship Meeting Ends In Indore, Focuses On Innovation And Startups

LATEST NEWS

Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Trisha’s Fantasy Storm Nears Rs 190 Crore Worldwide Milestone

IPL 2026: Why Ruturaj Gaikwad Landed in Fresh Trouble After CSK’s Defeat to Gujarat Titans | Details Inside

German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and CSK? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Patna Schools To Remain Shut For Primary Classes Amid Heatwave, New Timings Issued For Std 6-8

Stocks To Watch Today: ITC, TVS, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, LG Electronics India, NTPC Green, Sun Pharmaceutical, Nykaa, Paytm In Focus On 22 May

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist
Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist
Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist
Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

QUICK LINKS