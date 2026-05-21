Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? SpaceX IPO Filing Reveals The Math Behind The Big Bet

SpaceX IPO Update: At a time when investors are chasing the next AI-led wealth wave and households globally are still dealing with inflation and job uncertainty, one company is thinking on an entirely different scale. SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO filing offers the clearest insight yet into Elon Musk’s long-term vision — and the numbers attached to it are staggering.

According to the IPO filing released Wednesday, Musk owns around 5.1 billion shares in SpaceX and also holds nearly 350 million stock options priced at $8.39 each.

According to Bloomberg calculations cited in the filing, discussion suggests that if SpaceX reaches a $2 trillion valuation, Musk’s overall net worth could rise to around $1.1 trillion, taking into account his broader holdings.

The company’s IPO filing could value the business at around $1.75 trillion, and that, combined with his holdings in Tesla and stakes in his other ventures, could help Musk cross the trillion-dollar mark.

How Does The SpaceX IPO Bring Elon Musk Closer To $1 Trillion?

According to the BBC, SpaceX has valued itself at $1.25 trillion, which could push the value of Musk’s majority stake to more than $600 billion.

Combined with his wealth from Tesla and other ventures, analysts believe the deal could place his total fortune within reach of the trillion-dollar mark.

The filing also disclosed that Musk controls 85.1% of SpaceX’s voting power through a combination of common shares and enhanced voting Class B shares.

SpaceX Is Selling A Much Bigger Story Than Rockets

The IPO filing shows SpaceX sees itself operating across multiple industries whose markets currently value aggressively.

Those include:

Artificial intelligence

Satellite internet

Communications infrastructure

Defence technology

Computing infrastructure

Space exploration

In its 277-page report, SpaceX described its mission as “to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”

The company also told investors it plans to “harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery and, ultimately, to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.”

SpaceX further stated that it sees a $28.5 trillion total addressable market opportunity, describing it as “the largest actionable total addressable market in human history.”

According to the prospectus, that includes:

$370 billion in space-enabled solutions

$1.6 trillion in connectivity through Starlink

$26.5 trillion linked to artificial intelligence opportunities

Within AI specifically, SpaceX projected:

$2.4 trillion from space-based data centres

$760 billion from subscriptions

$600 billion from digital advertising

$22.7 trillion from enterprise applications

Musk’s Mars Mission Is Also Built Into His Pay Package

The IPO filing disclosed details of Musk’s long-term compensation structure.

Since 2019, Musk has reportedly received the same annual salary of $54,080.

However, SpaceX stated he could receive:

15 tranches of 66,666,665 shares each if the company reaches valuation milestones in $500 billion increments up to $7.5 trillion and successfully establishes a permanent human colony on Mars with at least one million inhabitants.

The company clarified that the award would only apply if both conditions were achieved and Musk remained employed at SpaceX.

Another compensation package would reportedly award more than 300 million performance-based restricted shares if SpaceX reaches valuation milestones approaching $6.6 trillion and builds “non-Earth-based data centres capable of delivering 100 terawatts of compute per year.”

What Does SpaceX’s Financial Profile Look Like?

According to CNN, Space Exploration Technologies generated:

$18.6 billion revenue last year

Net loss of $4.9 billion

For the first quarter this year:

Revenue stood at $4.7 billion

Net loss widened to $4.3 billion

The company reported:

Assets: $102 billion

Debt: $60.5 billion

Its spending has also accelerated sharply.

According to the filing:

$20.7 billion spent last year

$12.7 billion on AI infrastructure

$4.2 billion on Starlink

$3.8 billion on rockets and space ventures

Why SpaceX’s IPO Could Reshape Wealth Creation And Create The World’s First Trillionaire

SpaceX’s IPO is becoming more than a market event. It is emerging as a high-stakes bet on AI, satellite infrastructure and the future of space commerce.

If investors continue rewarding those themes — and SpaceX delivers on its targets — Elon Musk may not just remain the richest person in the world. Markets could witness the arrival of the first trillionaire.