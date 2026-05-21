Stocks To Watch Today On May 21: HCLTech, Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Hospitals, RVNL, IOC In Focus Ahead Of Trade

If Wednesday showed that markets are willing to defend lower levels, Thursday may reveal where fresh money is actually flowing. Earnings season remains the biggest driver of stock movement, while fund raises, new business announcements and order inflows continue creating stock-specific opportunities. IT, healthcare, infrastructure, capital goods, financial and energy names are expected to remain active through the session.

Here’s your quick market-ready watchlist before the opening bell.

Earnings today: Long list of results in focus

Several companies are scheduled to announce quarterly numbers today, making them important counters to monitor.

Stocks in news: Top triggers to track today

1. Aditya Birla Capital

The financial services company approved a preferential issue worth up to ₹4,000 crore. The raise includes ₹2,880 crore from promoter Grasim, ₹200 crore from Suryaja Investments and ₹920 crore from the IFC. Investors will track capital deployment plans and growth commentary.

2. HCLTech

The IT major released an AI outlook report warning that nearly 43% of enterprise AI initiatives could fail. The commentary comes amid pressure on companies to produce measurable returns from AI spending.

3. Apollo Hospital

Apollo posted a strong Q4. Profit grew 35.9% on year to ₹529.3 crore, while revenue grew 18.1% to ₹6,605.5 crore, showing healthy growth across operations.

4. JSW Energy

The board approved fundraising through a QIP opening today. The company fixed the floor price at ₹534.05 per share, making capital raising sentiment an important near-term trigger.

5. RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹164 crore East Coast Railway project linked to digital axle counters under automatic block signalling infrastructure.

6. Pace Digitek

The company secured a ₹264.6 crore order from BSNL under the BharatNet programme in Sikkim for network deployment and maintenance.

7. JK Cement

The company also received a letter of intent from Andhra Pradesh for a limestone mining lease in the Kadapa district to strengthen its raw material pipeline.

8. Shaily Engineering

The company has launched a generic semaglutide injection in Canada on its ShailyPen Neo injector platform, opening another avenue for growth in healthcare manufacturing.

9. Reliance Industries

Its subsidiary RISE Worldwide partnered with Major League Baseball to expand baseball’s reach in India through marketing, events and commercial initiatives.

10. KEI Industries

KEI signed an agreement to acquire 26% of securities in Solarcraft Power India to secure 11.25 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan.

Earnings reactions: Winners and laggards

Apollo Hospitals: Profit up 35.9%; revenue rises 18.1%. Strong healthcare demand remains supportive.

TeamLease Services: PAT increased 25.6% while the board approved a buyback worth up to ₹238 crore.

Metro Brands: Profit jumped 23.5% and revenue rose over 20% in the fourth quarter, showing continued strength in consumption.

Honeywell Automations: Revenue growth remained steady as profit grew by 14.2%.

Sammaan Capital: Reported a sharp Q4 loss of ₹8,101 crore, impacted by exceptional loss provisions.

Whirlpool of India: Profit declined 32.7% despite higher revenue growth.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Profit dropped nearly 29% even though revenue remained broadly stable.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Profit fell 13.9% despite moderate revenue growth.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)