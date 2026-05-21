Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared the US would support the people of Cuba and help ‘free’ the nation after the indictment of former Cuban President Raul Castro in the case that led to the shooting down of two civilian aircraft controlled by a Cuban exile group in Miami in 1996. To reporters, Trump claimed Washington had plenty of knowledge and experience about Cuba, noting US intelligence operations, and that Cuban roots were shared by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His remarks followed the unsealing of charges against Castro following one of the most controversial events in recent US-Cuba relations.

Watch What Trump Said

‘We’re going to help the Cuban people out’. US President Donald Trump has released a video from the US Department of State announcing that Cuba is being freed. He, however, had made it clear that Washington’s policy would not be military, but humanitarian. Trump said he was there to help the families and the people, and basically that they were dealing with economic hardship and political isolation in Cuba. His remarks showed that Washington was right back to its hard line on Havana, but he tried to frame it as support for the Cuban people not some direct attack on the Cuban regime.







Who Is Raul Castro?

Raul Castro is the brother of famous Fidel Castro. He served as president of Cuba from 2008 to 2018. He played a key role in the Cuban revolution of 1959.

He also served as Cuba’s Defence Minister and later as First Secretary Of the Communist Party.

What was the 1996 Miami P lanes Controversy?

The indictment against Raul Castro is said to be based on the shooting down of two planes in February 1996, owned by the Miami based activist group, Brothers to the Rescue. Four Americans were killed in the incident, including Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Pena and Pablo Morales, allegedly when Cuban fighter jets had their way with the planes over international waters. Three of them were American Citizens and one was legal permanent Resident. US grand jury has indicted Castro for four counts of murder, destruction of aircraft and conspiracy to kill US nationals, according to US media reports. The indictment was announced by acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche during a Miami ceremony nearly 30 years after the attack taking place to commemorate the victims.

What Did The Cuban President Say?

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel strongly rejected the indictment on Tuesday, saying it was politically motivated and that Washington was trying to ‘apply pressure’ on Havana through legal and diplomatic channels. In a message published on social media, Diaz-Canel said the situation presented ‘no legal basis’ and resented a US stance on Cuba’s political system which was ‘very old’. The development could further hamper already strained relations between both capitals, in which both countries have again leveled harsh accusations on the record of the past, sovereignty and responsibility.

Also Read: Former Cuban President Raul Castro Charged With Murder In US Linked To Deadly Aircraft Attack