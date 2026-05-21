LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

US President Donald Trump said the US was ‘freeing Cuba’ after former Cuban leader Raul Castro got indicted over the 1996 Miami tied Brothers to the Rescue aircraft shootdown that killed four Americans. In the indictment it claims Castro was involved in conspiracy, and murder, all from the long ago case.

Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’ (Image: X/ANI)
Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’ (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 07:01 IST

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared the US would support the people of Cuba and help ‘free’ the nation after the indictment of former Cuban President Raul Castro in the case that led to the shooting down of two civilian aircraft controlled by a Cuban exile group in Miami in 1996. To reporters, Trump claimed Washington had plenty of knowledge and experience about Cuba, noting US intelligence operations, and that Cuban roots were shared by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His remarks followed the unsealing of charges against Castro following one of the most controversial events in recent US-Cuba relations.

Watch What Trump Said

‘We’re going to help the Cuban people out’. US President Donald Trump has released a video from the US Department of State announcing that Cuba is being freed. He, however, had made it clear that Washington’s policy would not be military, but humanitarian. Trump said he was there to help the families and the people, and basically that they were dealing with economic hardship and political isolation in Cuba. His remarks showed that Washington was right back to its hard line on Havana, but he tried to frame it as support for the Cuban people not some direct attack on the Cuban regime.



Who Is Raul Castro? 

Raul Castro is the brother of famous Fidel Castro. He served as president of Cuba from 2008 to 2018. He played a key role in the Cuban revolution of 1959. 

He also served as Cuba’s Defence Minister and later as First Secretary Of the Communist Party. 

What was the 1996 Miami Planes Controversy?

The indictment against Raul Castro is said to be based on the shooting down of two planes in February 1996, owned by the Miami based activist group, Brothers to the Rescue. Four Americans were killed in the incident, including Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Pena and Pablo Morales, allegedly when Cuban fighter jets had their way with the planes over international waters. Three of them were American Citizens and one was legal permanent Resident. US grand jury has indicted Castro for four counts of murder, destruction of aircraft and conspiracy to kill US nationals, according to US media reports. The indictment was announced by acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche during a Miami ceremony nearly 30 years after the attack taking place to commemorate the victims.

What Did The Cuban President Say?

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel strongly rejected the indictment on Tuesday, saying it was politically motivated and that Washington was trying to ‘apply pressure’ on Havana through legal and diplomatic channels. In a message published on social media, Diaz-Canel said the situation presented ‘no legal basis’ and resented a US stance on Cuba’s political system which was ‘very old’. The development could further hamper already strained relations between both capitals, in which both countries have again leveled harsh accusations on the record of the past, sovereignty and responsibility.

Also Read: Former Cuban President Raul Castro Charged With Murder In US Linked To Deadly Aircraft Attack

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’
Tags: Raul CastroRaul Castro IndictedRaul Castro miami 1996Trump we are freeing cubawho is Raul Castro

RELATED News

NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List

Indian Factory Workers Reportedly Filmed By US Firm To Train AI Robots | WATCH

Former Cuban President Raul Castro Charged With Murder In US Linked To Deadly Aircraft Attack

California Weather Forecast Today (May 20, 2026): Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno Temperature Update

Texas Weather Report Today 20 May: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso & Arlington Temperature Update

LATEST NEWS

21 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Leo, Aries & Libra To See Big Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

The Boys Finale Explained: Homelander’s Death, Why Hughie Kills Butcher And Starlight’s Future Revealed

Michael Jackson: The Verdict Documentary Series To Pick Up ‘Michael’ Story With Sex Abuse Trial | WATCH TRAILER

Texas Weather Report Today 20 May: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso & Arlington Temperature Update

How Can KKR Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 4-Wicket Win Over MI? Qualification Scenarios Explained

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 20 After KKR vs MI—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history

Two Indians Become Millionaires In 1 Day After Winning Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Through Online Tickets

‘I Just Got Fired By Meta…’: Employee Opens Up On Heartbreaking Layoffs | Read Full Post

Trump Planning To Replace Netanyahu? US President Says ‘I May Run For Israel Prime Minister’

Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’
Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’
Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’
Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

QUICK LINKS