Michael Jackson: The Verdict is set to examine one of the most controversial celebrity trials since the release of biopic Michael has taken the world’s box office.

The ninth releases trailer has reignited the debate around Michael Jackson and the 2005 child molestation trial in which he was acquitted.

‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ Trailer Revisits Explosive Courtroom Drama

The trailer for the new three part series was released online this week and promises a close look at the high-profile 2005 trial that left the world in suspense.

The show includes interviews with journalists, witnesses, jurors, accusers and those on Jackson’s defence team.

Director Nick Green said the series gives viewers “a forensic and complete look at the case from both the prosecution and defence sides,” while revisiting how the trial was presented to the public beyond media narratives.

Aims to Look at Child Molestation Allegations

It focuses on the accusations that were levelled against the man in 2003, when he faced several charges of child molestation in court. These sparked a media frenzy as the trial ran and became one of the most famous celebrity trials in recent decades. The jury eventually found Jackson not guilty on all charges in 2005, but the heated debate over the singer and the allegations has gone on long after his death in 2009.

‘Michael’ Box Office Success Coincides

The docuseries’ release comes just as the Michael Jackson biopic Michael continues to enjoy massive worldwide box office success. It has reportedly made over $700 million worldwide and is one of the biggest movies of 2026.

The biopic stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson and delves deeply into the singer’s rise to stardom and music legacy, critics and audiences say. The biopic reportedly shies away from dwelling too long on the controversies that marked the late Mickey’s career.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict Release Date and Streaming Details

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is set to premiere on June 3, 2026. The docuseries will examine Jackson’s impact on culture while revisiting the poignant testimony and evidence presented inside the courtroom.

Disclaimer: This article discusses allegations, legal proceedings, and media coverage related to Michael Jackson that have remained subjects of public debate for years. Michael Jackson was acquitted of all criminal charges in the 2005 trial referenced in the documentary. The content is intended for informational and entertainment reporting purposes based on publicly available material, trailers, and media reports.

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