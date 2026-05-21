Former Cuban President Raul Castro Charged With Murder In US Linked To Deadly Aircraft Attack

Former Cuban President Raúl Castro has been indicted in the United States on murder-related charges, according to court documents released on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s pressure on Cuba’s communist leadership.

The indictment, filed in federal court in Miami on April 23, accuses Castro of one count of conspiracy to kill US nationals, four counts of murder, and two counts involving the destruction of aircraft. Five other individuals have also been named in the case.

US Charges Linked To 1996 Plane Shootdown

The charges are linked to a 1996 incident in which Cuban fighter jets shot down aircraft operated by a Cuban exile organization. Speaking at a memorial event in downtown Miami honoring the victims, Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the case relates to the deadly attack carried out against the exile group’s planes.

“My message today is clear: The United States and President Trump does not and will not forget its citizens,” Blanche said to applause in a packed auditorium of government officials and Cuban Americans in Miami.

Cuba‘s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Castro, 94, last appeared in public in Cuba earlier this month, and there is no evidence that he has since left the island or that the government would allow him to be extradited.

Trump Administration Escalates Pressure On Cuba

The indictment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a regime change in Cuba, where Castro’s communists have been in charge since his late brother Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959.

Trump in a statement earlier on Wednesday called Cuba a “rogue state harboring hostile foreign military” and framed his administration’s actions regarding the Caribbean island as part of a broader effort to expand U.S. influence in the Western Hemisphere.

“From the shores of Havana to the banks of the Panama Canal, we will drive out the forces of lawlessness and crime and foreign encroachment,” Trump said at a Coast Guard Academy event in New London, Connecticut.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday that the island does not represent a threat.

The indictment marks a new low in relations between the longtime Cold War rivals.

After taking power, Fidel Castro struck an alliance with the Soviet Union, then seized U.S.-owned businesses and properties. The U.S. has since maintained an economic embargo on the nation of about 10 million.

The two sides have talked intermittently over the years. Diplomatic relations briefly improved during former Democratic President Barack Obama’s second term, but Trump, a Republican, has taken a harder line.

Rubio Offers $100 Million In Aid

Members of Miami’s large Cuban American community gathered outside the city’s Freedom Tower ahead of the ceremony.

“We all hoped for a long time, for many years that this would happen,” said Bobby Ramirez, a 62-year-old musician who left Cuba in 1971 when he was seven years old.

The ceremony is taking place on the anniversary of the end of a four-year U.S. military occupation of Cuba on May 20, 1902, which itself followed centuries of Spanish colonial rule. Cuba‘s government does not consider the date to mark the country’s independence day, arguing that it remained subservient to Washington until the 1959 revolution.

In a post on X, Diaz-Canel said that in Cuban history, May 20 signified “intervention, interference, dispossession, frustration.”

Under Trump, the U.S. has effectively imposed a blockade on Cuba by threatening sanctions on countries supplying it with fuel, triggering power outages and exacerbating its worst crisis in decades.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier on Wednesday offered Cuba $100 million in aid, and blamed Cuba‘s leaders for shortages of electricity, food and fuel. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called that offer cynical, citing the “devastating effect” of the economic blockade.

Trump Has Said Cuba ‘Is Next’

Born in 1931, Raul Castro was a key figure alongside his older brother in the guerrilla war that toppled U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.

He helped defeat the U.S.-organized Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961, and served as defense minister for decades. He succeeded his brother as president in 2008 and stepped down in 2018, but remains a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in Cuban politics.

He was defense minister at the time of the 1996 incident.

The two small planes that were shot down were being flown by Brothers to the Rescue, a group of Miami-based Cuban exile pilots who said their mission was to search for Cuban rafters fleeing the island.

All four men aboard were killed. Portraits of the four were displayed behind Blanche as he spoke in Miami’s Freedom Tower, which served as a refugee center for Cubans in the 1960s.

The Cuban government has argued the strike was a legitimate response to the planes intruding on Cuban airspace. Fidel Castro said Cuba‘s military had acted on “standing orders” to down planes entering Cuban airspace. He said Raul Castro did ⁠not give ​a specific order to shoot the planes.

The U.S. condemned the attack and imposed sanctions. The Justice Department charged three Cuban military officers in 2003 but they were never extradited.

The International Civil Aviation Organization later concluded the shootdown took place over international waters.

Comparisons To Venezuela Case And Fresh Warnings

The filing of the criminal case against a U.S. adversary like Castro recalls the earlier drug-trafficking indictment of imprisoned former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an ally of Havana’s.

The Trump administration cited that indictment as a justification for the January 3 raid on Caracas by the U.S. military in which Maduro was captured and brought to New York to face the charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump in March threatened that Cuba “is next” after Venezuela. Diaz-Canel said on Monday that any U.S. military action against Cuba would lead to a “bloodbath.”

(With Inputs from Reuters)

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available court filings, official statements, and international media reports available at the time of publication. Legal proceedings involving former Cuban President Raúl Castro are ongoing, and allegations mentioned in the indictment have not been proven in court. Readers are advised to follow official updates from US authorities and verified news sources for further developments.