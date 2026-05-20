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Home > World News > Meta Ireland Employees Fear Layoffs As Company Plans To Cut 350 Jobs After Heartbreaking 4 am Emails To Singapore Staff

Meta Ireland Employees Fear Layoffs As Company Plans To Cut 350 Jobs After Heartbreaking 4 am Emails To Singapore Staff

Meta is reportedly planning to cut up to 350 jobs in Ireland as part of a wider global restructuring effort tied to AI investments and efficiency measures.

META OFFICE IRELAND (IMAGE: META)
META OFFICE IRELAND (IMAGE: META)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 21:44 IST

META LAYOFFS: As per newly surfaced reports, Meta is planning to cut up to 350 jobs in Ireland, slashing about 20 percent of its workforce there. That’s a bigger hit than people first expected; original estimates pointed to a 10 percent reduction, or around 180 jobs. While Meta hasn’t confirmed details, sources say the company will stick to Irish laws and government guidelines on redundancies. The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment has already been told about the layoffs.

Why is Meta laying off thousands of people?

These cuts are part of Meta’s latest round of global job losses, affecting thousands of roles worldwide. The company, who owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, started informing their workers about the layoffs earlier today, kicking things off in Singapore at 4 a.m. local time. Staff in Europe and the US are hearing now as their workdays begin.

This entire push means Meta is trimming around 10 percent of its global workforce, or roughly 8,000 jobs. They’re doing this to try to balance out the huge amount of money they’ve been pouring into artificial intelligence and to make the company run more efficiently.

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Meta’s workforce in Ireland has already shrunk by around 40 percent since the high point after the pandemic, dropping from about 3,000 people to 1,800. The cuts span across multiple sites, including their international headquarters in Dublin, a data center in County Meath, and Reality Labs in Cork, as reported by The Irish Times.

Meta’s previous job cuts

The present job cut represents the largest job loss for Meta since the company adopted a “year of efficiency approach,” which involved a company restructuring plan and job cuts across Meta globally.

This job reduction led to the company cutting close to 350 jobs in Meta Ireland, while another round of 500 job cuts was announced by May 2023. In the last year, the company made some job cuts in its Irish operations under a performance-related job reduction program that the company estimated would reduce its total workforce by 5 per cent.

Meta layoffs in Singapore with 4 am mails

Meta Platforms, the mother company of Facebook and Instagram, has begun to inform its workers around the globe of their redundancy in their jobs. Meta announced in December 2022 that it would cut down its workforce by nearly 8,000 workers as part of a restructuring process designed to enhance productivity through AI automation processes. Meta has informed its employees through an email sent at 4 am in the morning, starting from Singapore, one of the company’s Asian bases.

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Meta Ireland Employees Fear Layoffs As Company Plans To Cut 350 Jobs After Heartbreaking 4 am Emails To Singapore Staff
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Meta Ireland Employees Fear Layoffs As Company Plans To Cut 350 Jobs After Heartbreaking 4 am Emails To Singapore Staff

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Meta Ireland Employees Fear Layoffs As Company Plans To Cut 350 Jobs After Heartbreaking 4 am Emails To Singapore Staff
Meta Ireland Employees Fear Layoffs As Company Plans To Cut 350 Jobs After Heartbreaking 4 am Emails To Singapore Staff
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