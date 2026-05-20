LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest Meta news How Mohun Bagan can win ISL Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana latest Meta news How Mohun Bagan can win ISL Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana latest Meta news How Mohun Bagan can win ISL Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana latest Meta news How Mohun Bagan can win ISL Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest Meta news How Mohun Bagan can win ISL Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana latest Meta news How Mohun Bagan can win ISL Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana latest Meta news How Mohun Bagan can win ISL Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana latest Meta news How Mohun Bagan can win ISL Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

Can the Mariners retain their crown? Explore all the final-day mathematical scenarios, goal difference equations, and title combinations for Mohun Bagan Super Giant to win the ISL 2025-26 title against Sporting Delhi.

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained. Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant- X
How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained. Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 21:38 IST

Mohun Bagan: The 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season is shaping up to be one of the most nail-biting finishes in Indian football history. It will all come down to the final matchday for the race for ISL silverware after a high-octane, dramatic 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby where Jason Cummings scored a 90th-minute equaliser to rescue the Mariners. The regular league table is the straight title decider with this season’s unique scheduling adaptations.

The maths is complicated but clear as Sergio Lobera’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant get ready to host Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 21. The defending champions are in second place on the table, on par with arch-rivals East Bengal FC on 23 points and have a steep mountain to climb. Here’s the exact breakdown of how the Mariners can keep their crown.

You Might Be Interested In

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title? 

The decisive Kolkata Derby ended in a stalemate, thus the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two heavyweights is completely neutralised. So if the two teams finish with the same amount of points, then the deciding factor will be the goal difference overall.

East Bengal now have a massive five-goal advantage over the Mariners with a goal difference of +18 to Mohun Bagan’s +13. This huge gap sets the strict parameters of Mohun Bagan’s title charge.

Scenario 1: Mohun Bagan Win, East Bengal Drop Points

This is the simplest for Sergio Lobera’s men. If Mohun Bagan beat 11th-placed Sporting Delhi and East Bengal are held or defeated in their away game by Inter Kashi FC, the Mariners will be on top of the table on outright points (26 points) and will have won the championship comfortably.

Scenario 2: Both Teams Win (The Goal Difference Chaos)

If Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal beat Inter Kashi, Mohun Bagan must not only beat Sporting Delhi but by a huge unrealistic margin. To wipe out the current deficit, the Mariners will have to win by a margin of at least six goals more than the margin by which East Bengal wins their respective match. For example, if East Bengal win 1-0, then Mohun Bagan will have to win by a margin of at least 7-0 to snatch the shield.

Scenario 3: Mohun Bagan Draw or Lose

The Mariners will have to win their match or at least draw against Sporting Delhi if they want to stay in the title race. If East Bengal lose, a draw could see Mohun Bagan vulnerable to late surges from Punjab FC or Mumbai City FC, who are breathing down their necks on 22 points.

It’s a daunting task, but playing in front of a passionate home crowd gives the Green and Maroon brigade the ultimate psychological edge. A defensive masterclass and clinical finishing from Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings are what the Mariners need to pull off a final-day miracle.

Read More: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: MBSG 1-1 EBFC At Full-Time | Cummings Cancels Out Edmund’s Goal, Final Match Day To Decide Title Race

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained
Tags: home-hero-pos-6How Mohun Bagan can win ISLisl 2025-26ISL 2025-26 final matchdayMohun BaganMohun Bagan Super Giant ISL titleMohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi scenarios

RELATED News

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Prediction: Lineups, Injury News, Probable Goal Scorers in Europa League 2025-26 Final in Turkiye

Did Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir Sideline Rishabh Pant? LSG Captain’s Sister Sparks ‘Politics’ Debate Over Team India Selection For Afghanistan Series

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Europe League Final in India, UK, USA And More

Who is Kysre Gondrezick? Former WNBA Star Joins OnlyFans After Hot Playboy Shoot | Check Out Her Sexy Pics, Career And More

KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

LATEST NEWS

NDMA Sends ‘Worse Than Loo’ Alert To Noida, Ghaziabad As Delhi-NCR Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 47°C

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

Punjab Viral Video: 4-Year-Old Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Grandparents Dragged On Car Bonnet In Mohali

UAE Promised Golden Visa, I Paid Rs 8 Crore, Got Ghosted: US Man Shares Ordeal After Buying DAMAC Islands

The Next Economy Forum 2026 Returns to the House of Lords, UK Parliament

Who Is Nadia Marcinko? Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Back In Spotlight Over Controversial 2008 Immunity Deal

Why Is Intuit Cutting 17% Of Its Global Workforce? Inside The Company’s Massive Restructuring And Operations Overhaul

Flite Launches ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ campaign, Giving Everyday Footwear a Stylish Upgrade with its New Buckle Range

Deepak Malkani on Why Interim CXOs Are No Longer a Backup Plan for Indian Companies

When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained
How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained
How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained
How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

QUICK LINKS