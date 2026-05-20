How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

Mohun Bagan: The 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season is shaping up to be one of the most nail-biting finishes in Indian football history. It will all come down to the final matchday for the race for ISL silverware after a high-octane, dramatic 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby where Jason Cummings scored a 90th-minute equaliser to rescue the Mariners. The regular league table is the straight title decider with this season’s unique scheduling adaptations.

The maths is complicated but clear as Sergio Lobera’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant get ready to host Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 21. The defending champions are in second place on the table, on par with arch-rivals East Bengal FC on 23 points and have a steep mountain to climb. Here’s the exact breakdown of how the Mariners can keep their crown.

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title?

The decisive Kolkata Derby ended in a stalemate, thus the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two heavyweights is completely neutralised. So if the two teams finish with the same amount of points, then the deciding factor will be the goal difference overall.

East Bengal now have a massive five-goal advantage over the Mariners with a goal difference of +18 to Mohun Bagan’s +13. This huge gap sets the strict parameters of Mohun Bagan’s title charge.

Scenario 1: Mohun Bagan Win, East Bengal Drop Points

This is the simplest for Sergio Lobera’s men. If Mohun Bagan beat 11th-placed Sporting Delhi and East Bengal are held or defeated in their away game by Inter Kashi FC, the Mariners will be on top of the table on outright points (26 points) and will have won the championship comfortably.

Scenario 2: Both Teams Win (The Goal Difference Chaos)

If Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal beat Inter Kashi, Mohun Bagan must not only beat Sporting Delhi but by a huge unrealistic margin. To wipe out the current deficit, the Mariners will have to win by a margin of at least six goals more than the margin by which East Bengal wins their respective match. For example, if East Bengal win 1-0, then Mohun Bagan will have to win by a margin of at least 7-0 to snatch the shield.

Scenario 3: Mohun Bagan Draw or Lose

The Mariners will have to win their match or at least draw against Sporting Delhi if they want to stay in the title race. If East Bengal lose, a draw could see Mohun Bagan vulnerable to late surges from Punjab FC or Mumbai City FC, who are breathing down their necks on 22 points.

It’s a daunting task, but playing in front of a passionate home crowd gives the Green and Maroon brigade the ultimate psychological edge. A defensive masterclass and clinical finishing from Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings are what the Mariners need to pull off a final-day miracle.

Read More: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Highlights ISL: MBSG 1-1 EBFC At Full-Time | Cummings Cancels Out Edmund’s Goal, Final Match Day To Decide Title Race