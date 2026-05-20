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Home > India News > When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon

When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon

North India may finally get relief from the heat as pre-monsoon rainfall is expected in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana during late May and early June 2026. Check monsoon arrival timelines and weather updates.

When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon (Photo generated by AI)
When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 19:42 IST

Several parts of North India may finally get relief from the intense summer heat. Weather conditions are expected to change during the last week of May and the first week of June as pre-monsoon rainfall activity is likely to increase across Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and nearby areas.

Weather trackers and meteorological observations show that thunderstorms, gusty winds, and scattered showers may bring some respite from the ongoing heatwave conditions, which have pushed temperatures above normal in a number of cities.

Pre-Monsoon Activity Likely Over North India

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Experts say that moisture-laden winds and western disturbances could lead to pre-monsoon rains over North India in phases. These showers will bring down the daytime temperatures and make the weather better for a while, before the full-fledged monsoon arrives.

Delhi-NCR may see cloudy skies with light showers and thunderstorms in the last days of May. Similar conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan, where dry heat has dominated over the past few weeks.

A weather update shared by weather platform All India Weather also mentioned that relief from the heat is expected during the last week of May and the first week of June with pre-monsoon rainfall.


Monsoon Arrival Timeline in North India

The southwest monsoon usually advances gradually from southern India towards the northern plains by late June. This year too, normal progression is expected across most northern states.

Region

Expected Monsoon Arrival

Weather Highlights

Delhi

Late June 2026

Seasonal rainfall till mid-September

Punjab

June to September

Moderate rainfall, temperatures around 25-35°C

Rajasthan

Around June 20, 2026

Early monsoon activity possible in eastern districts

Haryana

Late June or Early July 2026

Thunderstorms and humid conditions likely

Delhi Likely To Get Relief From Scorching Heat

Delhi has been experiencing high temperatures and warm nights due to persistent heatwave conditions. The average rainfall the city gets is 797.3 mm in the monsoon, which is from the last week of June to mid-September.

Residents may observe isolated spells of rain, lightning, and dust storms due to pre-monsoon systems before the arrival of the monsoon. These weather changes may bring down the temperatures by a few degrees.

Punjab and Haryana to see a change in weather conditions

Punjab and Haryana are also likely to witness some intermittent rain and thunderstorms in the coming days. Weather experts are of the view that strong surface heating, along with the ingress of moisture, may create conditions conducive to localised showers.

The monsoon season in Punjab, from June to September, is important for agriculture, particularly for paddy cultivation. Farmers are closely monitoring the weather as pre-monsoon showers often help farmers to prepare fields before sowing.

Rajasthan may get early signs of monsoon.

Gusty winds, dust storms, and scattered rain activity may occur over parts of Rajasthan, especially over eastern districts, before the official onset of monsoon around June 20. During the first phase, western Rajasthan is expected to be relatively hotter than the eastern parts.

Heatwave Conditions May Ease Temporarily

While pre-monsoon showers are expected to bring temporary relief, weather experts say humid conditions could increase after rainfall. However, the overall weather pattern suggests that North India could gradually transition into a more active monsoon phase in the next few weeks.

Residents are asked to continue to monitor local forecasts as thunderstorms and rapid weather changes can impact travel and outdoor plans.

ALSO READ: Heat Shock Risk Rises As Temperatures Cross 40°C In Delhi, UP And Maharashtra: Who Is Most At Risk And 5 Safety Tips To Beat The Heat

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When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon

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When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon

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When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon
When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon
When Will It Rain in North India? Delhi, Rajasthan, And Punjab Likely To Get Pre-Monsoon Relief Soon
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