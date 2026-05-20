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Home > Lifestyle News > Salman Khan At 60 vs PM Modi At 75: Fans Clash Online Over Looks, Workout, Discipline, And Lifestyle Comparisons

Salman Khan At 60 vs PM Modi At 75: Fans Clash Online Over Looks, Workout, Discipline, And Lifestyle Comparisons

The internet has erupted with an unexpected fitness debate between Bollywood star Salman Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Salman’s fans praised his muscular physique, gym culture influence, and long-running action-hero image, Modi supporters highlighted his disciplined yoga routine, active lifestyle, and demanding political schedule.

Salman Khan At 60 vs PM Modi At 75: Fans Clash Online Over Looks, Workout, Discipline, And Lifestyle Comparisons (Image Generated Via AI)
Salman Khan At 60 vs PM Modi At 75: Fans Clash Online Over Looks, Workout, Discipline, And Lifestyle Comparisons (Image Generated Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 19:35 IST

The internet has taken a turn for the bizarre with the symbols of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and compared them over fitness, stamina and strength in a social media trend nobody expected. Salman Khan fans are supporting the star’s muscles, gym culture influence and action-hero persona that has been consistent for a decades was faced with a formidable threat from PM Modi supporters who pointed to his yoga routine, gym visits and basic yogic practices, demanding political schedule and tasks.

Salman Khan Fans Point To ‘Era Of Fitness-Icon Bollywood’ In Movies

For many fans, Salman Khan is a picture of fitness in the Indian film industry. the 1990s action films in which Salman was shirtless to showcase his muscles shone his gym images and gave the youth confidence and popularity to just lift weights before ‘ fitness icons’ were the trending thing.

“Being 60 and still showing a ‘9-5 action star physique’ is no easy task”, online users have posted old transformation videos and garnered support by uploading workout clips and popular films. Many people also noted how Salman has sparked a generation of actors upon the prevalence of gym culture and muscular screen looks.

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PM Modi Fans Prioritize Stamina And Discipline

Supporters of Narendra Modi, on the other hand, have stressed that the Prime Minister’s muscles aren’t the mark of fitness. They claim that the PM’s travel schedule, public engagements, yoga sessions and routine show a lot more endurance and mental discipline.

Several viral memes compared Modi’s daily schedule and yoga practices with other younger political figures, praising the former’s discipline given his age. Yoga posts, meditation shots and older fitness videos of the PM have also bubbled up during the debate.

Memes, Edits And Internet Madness Embellished The Discussion

Predictably, the internet exploded with the internet madness. From meme pages to fan accounts, content creators have made the debate into one of the most unlikely viral conversations of the year.

From mock “fitness showdowns” to dramatic edits of the two leading the boxing match on how fit they are and how long they can hold out, internet users are treating the conversation more like a spectacle than a serious debate. Even people uninterested in politics or Bollywood have jumped on the bandwagon, once again proving that the online world can turn nearly anything into sensational entertainment in a matter of hours.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Personal Loan Apps for Women in India With Quick and Easy Approval

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Salman Khan At 60 vs PM Modi At 75: Fans Clash Online Over Looks, Workout, Discipline, And Lifestyle Comparisons
Tags: Bollywood fitness discussionNarendra Modi fitness routinePM Modi vs Salman KhanPM Modi yoga routinepm modi’salman khanSalman Khan fitness debateSalman Khan workout lifestyle

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Salman Khan At 60 vs PM Modi At 75: Fans Clash Online Over Looks, Workout, Discipline, And Lifestyle Comparisons
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