Freiburg vs Aston Villa Prediction: Lineups, Injury News, Probable Goal Scorers in Europa League 2025-26 Final in Turkiye

The absolute biggest night in European football has finally arrived as SC Freiburg and Aston Villa prepare to clash in the highly anticipated UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Final. On Wednesday, May 20 2026, the beautiful Tupras Stadium in Istanbul Turkiye will host this massive championship encounter. Thousands of passionate football fans have travelled globally to witness how the tactical mastermind Unai Emery attempts to secure another European trophy against a highly motivated German side making their first ever major European final appearance.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Prediction: UEFA Europa League Final 2026 Match Details

Tournament 2026 UEFA Europa League Final Competing Teams SC Freiburg Vs Aston Villa FC Match Date Wednesday May 20 2026 Match Venue Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey Indian Kickoff Time 12:30 AM IST Thursday, May 21 Global Broadcasters SonyLIV, TNT Sports, Paramount Plus

Aston Villa And SC Freiburg Latest Injury News

Before this massive championship clash, both camps have released crucial medical updates regarding their respective squads. For SC Freiburg, the biggest blow is the confirmed absence of their star Japanese international, Yuito Suzuki. The talented attacker suffered a fractured collarbone and recently underwent surgery, and is completely ruled out for the rest of the season. Furthermore, Patrick Osterhage and Max Rosenfelder remain sidelined due to long-term injury issues. Meanwhile, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery possesses a relatively strong and fully fit squad ready for the final, having carefully rested and rotated key players during their busy domestic schedule earlier this month.

Freiburg Vs Aston Villa Starting Lineups (Predicted)

SC Freiburg Predicted Lineup: Noah Atubolu, Philipp Treu, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Ritsu Doan, Merlin Rohl, Vincenzo Grifo, Michael Gregoritsch.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup: Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.

Probable Goal Scorers And Match Prediction For The Istanbul Final

When it comes to finding the back of the net, all eyes will absolutely be on Aston Villa star striker Ollie Watkins, who has been in devastating goal-scoring form across all major competitions this entire season. Supported by Morgan Rogers, who leads the tournament in chances created, the English club possesses a serious attacking threat. For SC Freiburg, Italian playmaker Vincenzo Grifo remains the ultimate main man, having already recorded nine direct goal involvements in this European campaign.

Final Match Prediction: Given the massive tactical superiority of Unai Emery and the explosive attacking firepower present within the English squad, Aston Villa are heavily expected to lift the trophy. We strongly predict a thrilling victory for Aston Villa, securing their first major European silverware in over four decades.

Also Read: Freiburg vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Europe League Final in India, UK, USA And More